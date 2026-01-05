End of Banagher Chilling 'insight into post-Mercosur Ireland' - TD

A TD has claimed the withdrawal of plans by a Chinese consortium to develop a meat processing plant in Banagher, Co. Offaly is an "insight into post-Mercosur Ireland".

As Agriland reported last week, plans have been abandoned for the development of Banagher Chilling, which originally received planning permission in 2019 but was stalled for the last six years in the planning appeals process.

Offaly independent TD Carol Nolan has expressed "regret and disappointment" at the decision by the development's backers to abandon their plans.

Nolan had previously welcomed the decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission for the €40 million plant in 2022 after the appeals board ruled that the proposal would be in accordance with national and regional policy on development in rural areas, and the promotion of the agricultural sector and rural economy.

Efforts to get the development up and running have been ongoing since 2019 due to lengthy objections by "local environmentalists", Nolan said.

The Offaly TD said that she will be raising the matter with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon and the Minister of State with responsibility for planning John Cummins.

"This is a sad and deeply unfortunate end to a project that could have really contributed to a revitalised agricultural economy in Offaly and indeed the midlands," Nolan said.

"It is indicative, however, of the insanity that has prevailed in our planning laws and the power that has been handed over to protestors.

“It is also an insight into what a post-Mercosur Ireland could look like for rural Ireland," the TD claimed.

"If we have a market flooded with cheap beef what is the financial incentive to develop slaughtering and processing facilities for Irish beef produce," Nolan remarked.

"We need government to get a grip on this issue and to wake up to the reality of what Mercosur may do to our own beef industry. We need also need assurances that Offaly will remain the target of job creating investment, especially at sites that are effectively ready to operate,” she added.