Met Éireann: Storm Bram sets December temperature records

Storm Bram broke maximum daily temperature records for December at 12 weather stations operated by Met Éireann.

The storm, which led to several weather warnings being issued on December 8 and 9, saw widespread gales and heavy rain, leading to flooding and power outages in some areas.

The weather system also brought a very warm tropical maritime air-mass from the south.

Temperatures

According to the latest climate statement from Met Éireann, during December 2025 nearly all mean air temperatures were above their long term average (LTA) for the month.

Mean temperatures for the month ranged from 5.7°C (1° above its LTA) at Knock Airport, Co. Mayo to 8.6° (0.4° above its LTA) at Sherkin Island, Co. Cork.

The month’s highest daily temperature was reported at Phoenix Park, Co. Dublin during Storm Bram on December 9 with a temperature of 17.2°; its highest December maximum temperature on record.

The month’s lowest daily air minimum was recorded on December 31 at Ballyhaise, Co. Cavan with -4.9°, while the lowest grass minimum was -9° reported at Markree, Co. Sligo on Christmas Day.

All 25 weather stations reported ground frost during the month. The number of days with ground frost ranged from 2 days at Knock Airport, Co Mayo to 19 days at Markree, Co Sligo.

More than half of stations reported air frost, the number of days with air frost ranged from zero days at ten, mostly coastal stations, to 10 days at Markree, Co Sligo.

The national mean air temperature of 7.23° placed December 2025 24th warmest in 126 years.

This figure is 1.33° above 1961-1990 long term average (LTA) and 1.02° above the most recent 1991-2020 LTA.

Met Éireann

Atlantic low pressure dominated the first two thirds of December 2025, bringing mild, wet and sometimes windy conditions.

This was followed by a cool, dry and less windy final third when high pressure to the north became established.

Rainfall values were variable across the country. It was generally wetter than average in the south and parts of the west and drier than average in the east and north.

Monthly rainfall totals ranged from 48.4mm (67% of its LTA) at Dublin Airport, Co. Dublin to 198.2mm (110% of its LTA) at Valentia Observatory, Co. Kerry.

The highest daily rainfall total was 51.1mm at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford on Sunday 14.

This was the weather station's highest daily fall for December since 2021 and second highest on record.

The number of rain days (0.2mm or more) ranged from 15 days at Dublin Airport to 25 days at Sherkin Island, Co. Cork.

The number of wet days (1mm or more) ranged from 12 days at Dublin Airport to 20 days at a few stations.

The number of very wet days (10mm or more) ranged from zero days at a few stations to 9 days at Valentia Observatory, Co. Kerry.

All available sunshine totals were above their LTA. Monthly sunshine totals ranged from 29.1 hours at Belmullet, Co. Mayo to 68.3 hours at Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford.

Gusts

Monthly mean wind speeds ranged from 10.2km/hr at Moore Park, Co. Cork to 30.5km/hr at Mace Head, Co. Galway.

Gales were reported on 12 days during the month, with up to strong gales reported on Tuesday 9 at four stations during Storm Bram.

The month’s highest 10-minute mean wind speed of 87 km/hr was reported at both Sherkin Island, Co. Cork and Roches Point, Co. Cork on Tuesday 9.

The highest gust was 119 km/hr reported at Sherkin Island, Co Cork on the same day.