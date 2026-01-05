Gardaí stop two 16-year-olds driving tractors while using phones

Gardaí in Naas, Co. Kildare recently stopped two 16-year-olds for driving tractors while being distracted by their mobile phones.

In a social media post, An Garda Síochána stated that the two young drivers were stopped on "public roads in large, powerful agricultural machines" after they were spotted using their phones while driving.

Gardaí described this behaviour as "extremely dangerous", and urged farmers, parents, and guardians to educate their young drivers on road safety rules and the risk of distractions when driving.

Gardaí said: "A tractor is not a toy; one moment of distraction can cause a collision that changes lives forever - not just for the driver, but for innocent road users.

"Parents, guardians, employers: this responsibility starts with you; if your young people are driving tractors on public roads, they must understand road safety, distraction risks, and the consequences of poor decisions.

"A text can wait, a call can wait, but a life cannot be replaced."

Separately, gardaí in Mayo arrested a man at a speed checkpoint last month for driving a HGV that was transporting 30t of fertiliser while under the influence of drugs.

Gardaí outlined that the HGV was "laden with a load weighing 30t travelling at 90km/h in a 60km/h speed zone".

During the checkpoint, the driver of the HGV tested positive for cocaine, and gardaí also discovered that the driver was not insured, there was no tax on the vehicle, and no tachograph in use.

According to gardaí, the HGV driver was subsequently arrested for drug driving and has now been charged with dangerous driving to appear before the courts.

Mayo Roads Policing Unit said the speed checkpoint had been located in Foxford and they highlighted that "speeding at this level in a built-up area of a town puts everyone at risk".

The unit has also again warned drivers to "never drive under the influence".

"Drug-driving is not just illegal – it’s life-threatening; even small amounts can seriously impair reaction times and co-ordination.

"If you drive under the influence, you're risking your future – and someone else's life," Mayo Roads Policing Unit said.