Mayo gardaí seize HGV transporting 30t fertiliser at Christmas checkpoint

By Francess McDonnell

Gardaí seize HGV transporting 30 tonnes of fertiliser Source: An Garda Síochána, Mayo
The driver of a HGV transporting 30 tonnes of fertiliser was arrested by gardaí in Mayo for drug driving after they were stopped at a speed checkpoint.

Mayo Roads Policing Unit had been conducting the speed checkpoints as part of An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority's ongoing road safety Christmas campaign.

Gardaí confirmed that the unit identified that the HGV was "laden with a load weighing 30 tonnes travelling at 90km/h in a 60km/h speed zone".

Source: An Garda Síochána, Mayo
During the checkpoint the driver of the HGV tested positive for cocaine.

The Mayo Roads Policing Unit also discovered that the driver was not insured, there was no tax on the vehicle and no tachograph in use.

HGV stopped by gardaí Source: An Garda Síochána, Mayo
The driver was also not wearing a seatbelt when stopped.

According to gardaí the HGV driver subsequently was arrested for drug driving and has now been charged with dangerous driving to appear before the courts.

They confirmed that the HGV was seized.

Source: An Garda Síochána, Mayo
Mayo Roads Policing Unit said the speed checkpoint had been located in Foxford and they highlighted that "speeding at this level in a built-up area of a town puts everyone at risk".

The unit has also again warned drivers to "never drive under the influence".

"Drug-driving is not just illegal – it’s life-threatening.

"Even small amounts can seriously impair reaction times and co-ordination.

"If you drive under the influence, you're risking your future – and someone else's life," Mayo Roads Policing Unit said.

