What do the new planning exemptions mean for farmers?

Minister of State for planning and local government, John Cummins will today (Thursday, December 18) sign new regulations which will allow farmers to increase slurry storage capacity and construct additional housing for cattle without the need to seek planning permission.

The move aims to cut red tape, reduce costs and enable farmers to invest quickly to meet environmental standards.

It follows a public consultation on the updating of Exempted Developments which have not been updated in almost 25 years.

So what are the changes?

An increase the size of animal housing under Class 6 of Part 3 of Schedule 2 of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001, as amended by 50%. 200m² to 300m² for a structure to house animals.

An increase to the aggregated total from 300m² to 450m² for animal housing per farm holding.

The changes will also allow for a stand-alone slurry storage tank of up to 1,000m³, subject to a total farm storage of 1,500m³.

Minister Cummins said: “I am pleased to sign new regulations to give effect to these important changes for farmers. They represent a practical, balanced step to support the sustainability of Irish agriculture.

"I am removing unnecessary administrative barriers that have caused delays and added costs particularly for family farms.

“These measures are about common sense and good planning. Adequate slurry storage is critical for protecting water quality and improving nutrient management.

"Likewise, modern and well-designed animal housing supports higher standards of animal welfare," he added.

The minister stressed that the changes do not remove oversight or responsibility. All developments will still be required to meet building regulations, environmental protections and all relevant agriculture standards.

“By making it easier to expand slurry storage and housing for cattle, we are giving farmers the flexibility to plan for the future while continuing to protect water quality," Minister Cummins added.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon said: “For the first time there will be a planning exemption for stand-alone slurry storage and an increased threshold for animal housing of 50%.

"This will support farmers investing in their enterprises to improve water quality and animal welfare while reducing administrative burden. It is positive for the environment and for the pocket.”

As with all exempted developments, if an environmental impact assessment or an appropriate assessment of the development is required, planning permission will continue to be required.