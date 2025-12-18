New planning exemptions to cut 'red tape' for farmers - Healy-Rae

New planning regulations are set to allow farmers to increase slurry storage capacity and construct additional housing for cattle without the need to seek planning permission.
Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, John Cummins, will today (Thursday, December 18) sign the new regulations which will significantly update planning permission exemptions.
This, according to Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Healy-Rae, will deliver "badly needed changes for farmers right across the country".
Under these new regulations:
The government had held a four-week consultation on planning permission exemptions during the summer which received with more than 900 submissions.
The exemptions previously had not been updated in almost 25 years.
According to Minister Healy-Rae the updated Exempted Development Regulations are "very welcome and sensible news for farmers".
"Increasing slurry storage capacity and animal housing without the need for full planning permission is common-sense planning and will greatly assist farmers in meeting environmental standards, improving animal welfare and protecting water quality," the minister added.
Meanwhile Minister Cummins said: “I am pleased to sign new regulations to give effect to these important changes for farmers.
“Adequate slurry storage is critical for protecting water quality and improving nutrient management. Likewise, modern and well-designed animal housing supports higher standards of animal welfare".
The minister also stressed that the new changes "do not remove oversight or responsibility".
"What I am doing is streamlining the process so farmers can make timely, responsible investments in their holdings without being tied up in planning procedures," Minister Cummins added.