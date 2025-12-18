New planning exemptions to cut 'red tape' for farmers - Healy-Rae

New planning regulations are set to allow farmers to increase slurry storage capacity and construct additional housing for cattle without the need to seek planning permission.

Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, John Cummins, will today (Thursday, December 18) sign the new regulations which will significantly update planning permission exemptions.

This, according to Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Healy-Rae, will deliver "badly needed changes for farmers right across the country".

Under these new regulations:

The maximum size of a single animal housing structure exempt from planning permission has been increased by 50%, from 200 square metres to 300 square metres;

The aggregated total area of animal housing permitted under exemption per farm holding has increased from 300 square metres to 450 square metres;

For the first time, a stand-alone slurry storage tank of up to 1,000 cubic metres is permitted under planning exemption, subject to an overall farm storage limit of 1,500 cubic metres.

The government had held a four-week consultation on planning permission exemptions during the summer which received with more than 900 submissions.

The exemptions previously had not been updated in almost 25 years.

According to Minister Healy-Rae the updated Exempted Development Regulations are "very welcome and sensible news for farmers".

"These new exemptions will make a real and positive difference on the ground by cutting red tape, reducing costs and allowing farmers to invest in their farms in a timely way.

"Increasing slurry storage capacity and animal housing without the need for full planning permission is common-sense planning and will greatly assist farmers in meeting environmental standards, improving animal welfare and protecting water quality," the minister added.

Planning regulations

Meanwhile Minister Cummins said: “I am pleased to sign new regulations to give effect to these important changes for farmers.

"They represent a practical, balanced step to support the sustainability of Irish agriculture. I am removing unnecessary administrative barriers that have caused delays and added costs particularly for family farms.

“Adequate slurry storage is critical for protecting water quality and improving nutrient management. Likewise, modern and well-designed animal housing supports higher standards of animal welfare".

The minister also stressed that the new changes "do not remove oversight or responsibility".

"All developments will still be required to meet building regulations, environmental protections and all relevant agriculture standards.

"What I am doing is streamlining the process so farmers can make timely, responsible investments in their holdings without being tied up in planning procedures," Minister Cummins added.