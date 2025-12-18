Mercosur could undercut Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector - UUP

As EU member states prepare to decide on the Mercosur trade agreement, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) agriculture spokesperson Robbie Butler MLA has said that the deal could severely disadvantage Northern Ireland’s farmers, with large-scale beef imports threatening prices and standards.

The UUP deputy leader said: "All eyes will be on Brussels this weekend as EU member states decide whether to finalise or kill the Mercosur trade agreement.

He added that the deal “lays bare the real threat posed by trading arrangements to Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector, particularly agreements that risk undercutting our farmers".

“Under the proposed terms, up to 99,000t of beef could be imported from South America into the EU market,” he said.

“That is a staggering volume which will inevitably put downward pressure on prices and undermine the high standards our family farm producers work hard to maintain.”

Exemptions

According to Butler, a lot of uncertainty remains around the potential consequences of the deal.

“We simply do not know how these imports will be treated in practice, nor how tariffs will be applied,” he said.

“While there will be some protections within the EU, it is ultimately up to the UK Government to argue for exemptions that safeguard Northern Ireland.

“To date, we have seen no detail and no clear steps from London their response to any such deal."

Butler added that the situation will be complex “until we see the detailed regulations”.

“What we do know is that EU recognised goods entering the Single Market via Northern Ireland will enjoy freedom of access,” he said.

“Meanwhile, Great Britain may choose to apply SPS surveillance measures at ports such as Cairnryan, Heysham, and Birkenhead. That creates yet another layer of uncertainty for our supply chains.

“The Ulster Unionist Party will continue to press for robust protections for Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector. Our farmers deserve a level playing field.”