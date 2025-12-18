Limousin bulls average €6,500 at society sale in Roscommon

The Irish Limousin Cattle Society hosted its final sale of 2025 at Roscommon Mart on Saturday, December 13.

According to the society, there was 97.5% clearance for bulls, selling to an average of €6,494, and all four heifers offered in the sale surpassed their reserve prices.

The judge in the pre-sale show was Kevin Graham of the Liverpool Herd based in Boyle, Co. Roscommon and auctioneer George Candler took control of the selling assisted by Darren Hession.

Seven bulls made over €8,000 in the sale, with nine bulls making from €7,000-€8,000 and eight bulls making from €6,000-€7,000.

The top price in the sale went to Lot 14, the Reserve Champion in the pre-sale show that sold for €10,700.

Lot 14 Reserve Champion Phillips Volcano sold for €10,700

This entry came from the Phillips herd by way of Phillips Volcano, with three generations of the Phillips family: Michael Snr; Michael Jnr; Brian and Aoife present on the day - all with a part to play in getting three young bulls ready for sale.

Volcano is an April-2024-born son of Ampertaine Metric. His dam Phillips Serena Et is a daughter of Gorrycam Notorious.

Volcano has one copy of the F94L gene and one copy of the Q204X gene. He was acquired by a Galway-based purchaser for €10,700.

The bull was one of three bulls on offer from the Phillips herd, all finding new homes and selling to an average of €8,433.

Lot 19 Drumquin Valentino sold for €9,300

Drumquin Valentino, a son of Bavardage, found a new home at €9,300.

Valentino was bred in Ballynacally, Co. Clare by Joseph and James Kelly.

His dam Millburn Milley is a daughter of Wilodge Joskins. Milley was purchased from Richard O’Beirne’s renowned Millburn herd.

Valentino boasts two copies of the F94L gene and heads to a Co. Westmeath farm.

The Hester family secured a combined total of €18,000 for two September-2024-born bulls on the day.

First from the Castlerea, Co. Roscommon-based herd was Meelickaduff Valencia, a son of Drumline S1185.

Meelickaduff Valencia sold for€9,200

This third-prize winner was the pick of a Longford based farmer at a selling price of €9,200.

Valencia’s dam Lola is a homebred daughter of Wilodge Cerberus.

The second bull, on offer from the Hester family was Meelickaduff Volcano securing a price of €8,800.

Meelickaduff Volcano sold for €8,800

Volcano has Plumtree Fantastic, Ampertaine Elgin, and Manoir in his sire stack. He was awarded first prize in his class, adding to a number of prizes he picked up on the summer show circuit, including winning the North West Club calf finals. Volcano was acquired by a Galway-based herd.

Also heading to Galway from the sale was Carrowreagh Vegas from the herd of Pat Bruen from Elphin, Co. Roscommon.

Carrowreagh Vegas sold for €8,400

Vegas is a son of Telfers Munster and Carrowneden Skye (a Whinfellpark Lomu daughter). He came to the ring as a double F94L carrier and predicted to be easy calving. Vegas claimed first prize in his class and sold for €8,400.

15-month-old Lisna Vmax sold for €8,200 and was bred by Dermot Shaughnessy from Ballinasloe, Co. Galway.

He has Plumtree Fantastic, Queenshead Altea, and Nino in his lineage and is a F94L and Q204X gene carrier. Vmax was purchased by a farmer from Galway.

The Tomschoice Lexicon son Corroy Vinny was bred by Declan Filan from Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

Corroy Vinny sold for €8,000

Vinny claimed third-prize in his class. He is a double F94L carrier. His dam Elite Keary Et is a daughter of Ampertaine Elgin. Vinny found a new home in Galway for €8,000.

Pat Bruen accepted €7,800 for his bull Carrowreagh Victor.

This May-2024-born bull has Hirohito, Ronick Hawk, and Sympa in his sire stack. He is a double F94L carrier and heads to a new home in Northern Ireland.

Lot 9 Coolrain Vantastic was the only Westpit Omaha bull on offer in the sale. He was presented by Michael Phillips and was bred by Gearoid Kennedy.

Vantastic was acquired along with his dam at the Coolrain dispersal sale. He is a double F94L carrier. He was awarded second prize in the presale show. He was acquired by Kilkenny-based purchaser for €7,400.

Lot 20 was the Champion bull in the pre-sale show. Clontown Varley sold for €7,400 and was bred by Stephen Treanor from Scotstown, Co. Monaghan.

Lot 20 Champion bull Clontown Varley sold for €7,400

He is a son of Gerrygullinane Glen and the Mereside Lorenzo dam Frogmore Peppa. His granddam Frogmore Helen is a former Royal Welsh show Overall Limousin Champion and Interbreed Champion.

Varley has a single copy of the F94L gene and the NT821 gene. He heads to a new home in Mayo.

Limousin heifers

Four young heifers were offered for sale with all of these securing new homes.

The Reserve Champion was Lot 52 Creenagh Victoria 2 selling for €4,800.

Victoria was bred by Pat Logan from Drumshambo, Co. Leitrim. She is an August-2024-born daughter of Keltic Rembrandt and the Ampertaine Majestic dam Creenagh River. This stylish heifer was purchased by a Galway customer.

The Champion heifer was Lot 51 Ballinascraw Vivienne that sold for €4,600.

Vivienne was bred by John and Stephen Lynch from Ballinalee, Co. Longford.

Vivienne is a double F94L carrier and she has Ampertaine Metric, Vagabond, and Haltcliffe Dancer in her sire stack. She heads to a new home in Galway.

Paul Kelly from Castlebar, Co. Mayo presented Lisphillip Vincci and Lisphillip Viva.

Vincci is a daughter of Tomschoice Lexicon and was awarded third prize in the heifer class.

She secured a price of €4,200 from a Mayo-based purchaser.

The same purchaser acquired her herdmate, fourth prize winner Viva, for €3,300.

Viva is a daughter of Tweeddale Lennox and the Ampertaine Metric dam Lisphillip Tigerlily.