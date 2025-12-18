Thunderstorm warning in place for 2 counties

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for two counties.

The warning, which was issued this morning, is in place for Galway and Kerry until 12:00p.m today (Thursday, December 18).

Met Éireann said that thunderstorms are moving eastwards, bringing heavy downpours at times with the slight chance of hail.

Potential impacts include localised spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

Weather forecast

Across the country, it has started off dry for many with clear spells, before scattered showers feed in from the Atlantic and track eastwards through the night.

There will be some showers during the day that will be heavy with a chance of hail.

There will be lowest temperatures of 3° to 7°, with moderate to fresh and gusty south westerly winds.

Tomorrow will start off blustery with a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells.

The showers will become lighter and more isolated through the morning, giving way to largely dry conditions for most.

There will be highest temperatures of 7° to 11°, with moderate to fresh and gusty south westerly winds, easing and backing southerly towards evening.

The mobile Atlantic regime will continue to bring unsettled and mixed conditions for the remainder of this week, with further spells of rain, showers and sunny spells all forecast.

However, current indications are that a shift to a more easterly airflow will introduce more settled and drier, but cooler, conditions as we move into next week and towards Christmas.