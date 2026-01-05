Recall of infant formula amid toxin fears

By Stella Meehan

Share this article

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has today (Monday, January 5) advised that Nestle is voluntarily recalling specific batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula due to the potential presence of cereulide.

Cereulide is a toxin produced by some strains of the bacterium bacillus cereus, which can cause food poisoning.

This recall is a precautionary measure being taken in the interest of public health, and there have been no reported cases of illness to date.

The FSAI is advising parents, guardians and caregivers who may have the recalled products at home not to feed them to their infant or young child.

Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale. Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale. 

Wholesalers/distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers. 

Product namePack sizeBatch codeExpiry date
SMA Advanced First Infant Milk800g51450742F1May-27
SMA Advanced Follow on Milk800g51240742F2
51890742F2		May-27
Aug-27
SMA Comfort 800g52620742F3Sep-27
SMA First Infant Milk200ml53070295M
52860295M
52870295M
53220295M
53230295M		Nov-26
Oct-26
Oct-26
Nov-26
Nov-26
SMA First Infant Milk800g51590346AB
52750346AE		Jun-27
Oct-27
SMA GOLD PREM 2800g53090742F2Nov-27
SMA LITTLE STEPS First Infant Milk800g51540346ADJun-27
SMA Alfamino400g51200017Y3
51210017Y1
51250017Y1
51460017Y1
51710017Y1		Apr-27
Jan-27
May-27
Oct-27
Jun-27
Source: FSAI

Batch codes can be found on the base of the tin or box for powdered formulas, or the base of the outer box and on the side/top of the container for ready-to-feed formulas.

The FSAI advises that cereulide toxin may be pre-formed in a food and is extremely heat resistant. Consumption of foods containing cereulide toxin can lead to nausea and severe vomiting.

Symptoms can appear within five hours. The duration of illness is usually six to 24 hours.

If no symptoms are displayed, nothing further needs to be done. If a parent, guardian or caregiver is concerned about the health of their infant or young child, they are advised to contact a healthcare professional.    

Nestle is advising its customers who have purchased any of these batches to contact:  

  • Via its online form, sharing a photo of the product and the batch code;
    •
  • By calling its careline on 1800 931 832 (Ireland) or 0800 0 81 81 80 (UK). 

Related Stories

Topics

Share this article

More Stories

Operator registration required for on-farm drone flights

Machinery

Operator registration required for on-farm drone flights

Sheep Trade: Factories put forward first price offers for 2026

Sheep

Sheep Trade: Factories put forward first price offers for 2026

Unlock the power of your land

Unlock the power of your land

PSNI investigating theft of agricultural machinery in Co. Antrim

N.Ireland

PSNI investigating theft of agricultural machinery in Co. Antrim

New MTU grass biorefinery 'first of its kind' in Ireland

Environment

New MTU grass biorefinery 'first of its kind' in Ireland

End of Banagher Chilling 'insight into post-Mercosur Ireland' - TD

Agri-Business

End of Banagher Chilling 'insight into post-Mercosur Ireland' - TD

Gardaí stop two 16-year-olds driving tractors while using phones

Rural Life

Gardaí stop two 16-year-olds driving tractors while using phones

Met Éireann: Storm Bram sets December temperature records

Rural Life

Met Éireann: Storm Bram sets December temperature records

Opinion: Key decisions on tillage aid package required without delay

Opinion

Opinion: Key decisions on tillage aid package required without delay