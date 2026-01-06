Teenage boy airlifted to hospital after incident involving tractor

By Charles O'Donnell

A teenage boy was airlifted to hospital yesterday (Monday, January 5) following an incident that is believed to have involved a tractor.

The incident occurred on a property in the Sneem area of south Co. Kerry.

Gardaí confirmed that the incident occurred at around 12:15p.m.

The boy was airlifted to hospital in Cork for treatment.

A garda statement said: "Gardaí and emergency services attended a workplace incident on a property in Sneem, Co. Kerry, on Monday, January 5, 2026.

"The incident occurred at approximately 12:15p.m, a male youth, aged in his teens, was brought by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment," gardaí said.

The gardaí also said that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was notified of the incident.

The HSA confirmed that it was aware of the incident and had launched an investigation, but did not provide any further information.

Local sources indicated that the incident involved a tractor.

Farm safety

Speaking to Agriland this week about farm safety, the Minister of State with responsibility in that area, Michael Healy-Rae, said that: "What I'm modelling our farms on now is our building sites. Building sites in Ireland were a dangerous place one time, quite a dangerous place.

"The amount of incidents, accidents, deaths, everything. It was very, very bad, but we improved," he said.

"We have to treat our farm yards, our farms the same as we treat the building sites. In other words, we have to be so conscientious about what we do, how we do it, the methods of work, whether it's dealing with animals, whether it's dealing with farm machinery, working around yards, all of those sorts of things," he added.

Minister Healy-Rae said that he will be using an enhanced farm safety budget in 2026 to work together with the farming sector to reduce the amount of injuries and deaths on farms.

The minister also emphasised the importance of teaching young people the safe and correct way to work on farms.

