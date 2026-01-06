No change to green diesel excise clearances in first 10 months of 2025

Marked gas oil, often referred to as 'green diesel' or 'tractor diesel', clearances were unchanged in the first 10 months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024 according to the latest publication today (Tuesday, January 6) from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Autodiesel clearances were 4.3% lower in the first 10 months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024 while unleaded petrol clearances were 5% higher for the same period.

Autodiesel clearances in October 2025 were 275 million litres; this was a 10.1% decrease compared with October 2024.

Excise clearances of unleaded petrol in October 2025, at 99 million litres, were 7.6% higher than the October 2024 figure of 92 million litres.

This was the highest volume of unleaded petrol clearances recorded for the month of October since 2017, according to the CSO.

Kerosene clearances decreased by 7% in the first 10 months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

Fuel excise clearances

Commenting on today's release, statistician in the Climate and Energy Division of CSO Ireland, Dympna Corry said: "Autodiesel clearances were 4.3% lower in the first 10 months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

"They were 4.1% lower when comparing the 12-month rolling period of November 2024-October 2025 with November 2023-October 2024.

"Clearances are the duty paid on the quantity of oil removed from bonded warehouses and provide a proxy for sales. Excise clearances of autodiesel in October 2025, at 275 million litres, were 10.1% lower than the October 2024 figure of 306 million litres.

"Excise clearances of unleaded petrol in October 2025 were 99 million litres. This was the highest volume of unleaded petrol clearances recorded for the month of October since 2017," she added.

Fuel Year-to-date January-October 2025/2024 12-month rolling period November-October 2025/2024 Autodiesel -4.3% -4.1% Unleaded petrol 5.0% 5.2% Marked gas oil (green diesel) 0.0% -1.1% Kerosene -7.0% -8.8% Source: CSO Ireland

Unleaded petrol clearances were up 5.2% when comparing the 12-month rolling period of November 2024-October 2025 with November 2023-October 2024.

Wholesale prices of autodiesel in October 2025 were higher than October 2024, and wholesale prices of unleaded petrol in October 2025 were higher than October 2024.

Excise clearances of marked gas oil (green diesel) in October 2025, at 96 million litres, were down 3% compared with the October 2024 figure of 99 million litres.

Marked gas oil is primarily used for off-road purposes such as agriculture and the heating of larger buildings.

Kerosene clearances, which is mainly used as a home heating fuel, fell by 7% in the first 10 months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

Excise clearances of kerosene in October 2025, at 101 million litres, were down 15.8% compared with the October 2024 figure of 120 million litres.

Notes

The CSO outlined that the data used in the latest release mainly relate to the Revenue Commissioners monthly excise clearance volumes.

The use of transport fuels such as autodiesel and unleaded petrol are less seasonal than the use of home heating fuels.

Price changes and exceptional weather can cause variations in the trends of excise clearances of home heating oils between years.

Changes in the vehicle fleet fuel type composition can affect the mix in clearances of road fuels.