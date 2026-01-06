Brendan Soden is new IFA Poultry Committee chair

Brendan Soden has been elected chair of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) Poultry Committee.

The layer farmer and pullet producer who hails from from Stradone Co. Cavan, secured the position following a meeting of the committee yesterday (Monday, January 5).

Soden, who previously served as vice chair, succeeds Nigel Sweetnam, who has completed a four-year term as chair.

The IFA said the committee acknowledged Sweetnam’s significant contribution and leadership during his tenure, particularly his work in representing poultry farmers through a period of considerable challenge and change for the sector.

Speaking after his election, Brendan Soden said: “I am delighted to have been elected chair of the IFA National Poultry Committee and I look forward to working closely with farmers and sector stakeholders in the years ahead.

"While there are many challenges facing our sector, poultry farmers, though small in number, play a vital role in producing poultry meat and eggs which are key components of consumers’ diets.

"Our standards are world class, and I look forward to representing our farmers both at home and in Brussels to ensure the concerns of Irish poultry producers are heard."

Brendan Soden will formally take up the position of chair at the 71st IFA annual general meeting (AGM) next week.