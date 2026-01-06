FCI lends support to anti-Mercosur protest in Athlone

The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors (FCI) has confirmed it will be supporting and addressing the anti-Mercosur protest this weekend.

The demonstration against the controversial EU-Mercosur trade agreement in Athlone, Co. Westmeath on Saturday (January 10) has been organised by Independent Ireland.

Organisers are expecting around 10,000 people to attend.

FCI

Ann Gleeson Hanrahan, FCI managing director, said the association believes that the proposed Mercosur deal will negatively impact on the profitability and sustainability of Irish farming.

"At a time when agricultural contractors provide upwards of €1 billion worth of machinery services to Irish farm families, any proposed Mercosur deal that will have a negative impact on farm sustainability will inevitably result in further financial pressures on the Irish agricultural contractor sector,” she said.

“At FCI, we support our farming clients who generations of FCI members have supported as they have invested in creating Ireland’s world class farming and agri-food sector based on quality standards and traceability.

"Agricultural contractors are the hidden victims of anti-farming deals such as the proposed Mercosur deal, and that’s something that’s rarely mentioned.

"When farm incomes fall, our FCI member agricultural contractors suffer first,” she added.

Ann Gleeson Hanrahan, managing director of FCI

The FCI managing director warned that less money on farms impacts on field work, machinery purchases, repairs and jobs.

"This proposed Mercosur deal doesn’t just hit farmers; it hits entire rural communities and most especially agricultural contractors.

"We are a key part of the rural Ireland value chain that collapses when Irish farming collapses,” she said.

"There can be no Mercosur deal at the expense of our land and our environment, at expense of the livelihoods, and futures of our farming clients and at the expense of our FCI agricultural contracting members,” Gleeson Hanrahan added.