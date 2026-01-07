Agri projects among competitors at Young Scientist Exhibition 2026

The 2026 Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (YSTE) will be attended by over 1,000 students presenting 550 projects this week, with many agriculture-focused projects set to be featured.

Environment and climate-related projects will make up 22% of those on display at the event, with topics such as climate action, solar panels, biofuels made from algae or spoiled milk, and biodiversity being investigated by students.

Other agri-related ideas that will be showcased include protecting livestock from predatory threats, cutting down on cattle emissions, and investigating which fertiliser is best for crop and grass growth.

The RDS Dublin will play host for this year's event, which marks the first year of Stripe being the exhibition's title sponsor.

The exhibition will be officially opened today (Wednesday, January 7) by President of Ireland, Catherine Connolly, and Stripe co-founder and former YSTE winner, Patrick Collison.

This year's YSTE will then be open for the public to attend from Thursday to Saturday.

Out of the 550 projects, a judging panel of experts from the science, technology, and business sectors will select over 200 prize winners on Friday.

An overall winner will be chosen as well, who will take home €7,500 in prize money and represent Ireland at the EU Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS).

YSTE

Speaking ahead of the exhibition, chief revenue officer at Stripe, Eileen O’Mara said: "This competition is an important launchpad for every student that takes part, and a real accelerator for Irish science and technology.

It’s been 21 years since our cofounders Patrick and John Collison took part, and we couldn’t be more excited to help shape this national treasure for the next generation.”

Dr. Tony Scott, co-founder of the YSTE, said: “It is profoundly rewarding to see the exhibition enter this new chapter with Stripe.

"Since the beginning, our mission has been to help inquisitive young people to reach their potential; having a globally successful company, founded by one of our alumni, now holding the title sponsorship is the ultimate testament to the exhibition's enduring impact,” he added.