Businesses, marts and breed societies back Mercosur protest

A number of agri-businesses as well as livestock marts and cattle breed societies have voiced their support of the Mercosur protest planned for this coming Saturday, January 10.

The protest is being held in Athlone, Co. Westmeath and is being organised by Independent Ireland.

The aim of the protest is to voice opposition to the EU-Mercosur trade deal which, if approved, will allow 99,000t carcass weight of Mercosur beef to enter the EU at a much reduced tariff rate of 7.5%. The quantity of beef under this quota will be phased in over a five-year period.

EU beef production

The proposed deal comes as EU beef production has fallen by 169,000t year-on-year to 4.2 million tonnes (mt) from January to August of 2025 versus 2024.

The total EU imports of fresh and frozen beef for January to September of 2025 increased by 15% or 28,500t year-on-year to 223,900t.

The majority of growth in EU beef imports this year has come from South America.

Brazil increased beef export volumes to the EU by 26% or 11,100t, whilst Argentina and Uruguay increased by 21% (or 7,700t) and 32% (or 7,900t) respectively.

Mercosur criticism

The proposed trade deal is being heavily criticised by Irish farm lobby groups, and a number of agri-businesses as well as marts and cattle breed societies have also outlined their support for the protest.

Both the Irish Charolais Cattle Society and Irish Limousin Cattle Society have expressed their support for the demonstration.

Several livestock marts, including Roscommon Co-operative Livestock mart, have also voiced support for the protest.

A statement from the mart on social media said: "Roscommon Mart stands in solidarity with Irish farmers in the fight against the Mercosur trade deal."

Many agri-sector businesses, including Natural Nutrition and Clarke Machinery, have also voiced their support for the protest taking place this Saturday.