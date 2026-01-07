Tillage farmers urged to make all relevant soil testing a New Year priority

Tillage farmers are being advised to have the early days of January earmarked when it comes to having all relevant soil testing completed.

The availability of up-to-date soil test results is now inextricably linked from an eligibility perspective, when it comes to the procurement of specific fertilisers.

From September 14 last, under Statutory Instrument 42 of the 2025 nitrates regulations, a new rule applies to soil sample reports.

Every soil analysis result must state the geo-reference (GPS co-ordinates) or the Land Parcel Identification System (LPIS) number of the land represented by the sample.

If this information is missing, the parcel will automatically default to P Index 4.0.

The LPIS number is the identifier shown on all BISS maps (a letter plus 10 digits).

The most recent up-to-date parcel number must be used, so it is important to only use current BISS maps when organising soil sampling.

Soil sampling

Teagasc tillage specialist, Shay Phelan, explained: “The real benefit of soil testing is the technique’s ability to allow farmers accurately assess how much fertiliser each of the crops they grow will actually need.

“And, given that fertiliser prices are set to increase significantly in 2026, this represents a very strong cost-saving measure.”

Accurate soil sampling is the cornerstone of sustainable tillage farming in Ireland.

With proper technique and compliance with the new reporting rules, farmers can cut input costs, boost yields, and meet regulatory requirements.

Fodder beet harvest

Meanwhile, the Christmas/New Year period has seen the 2025 fodder beet harvest resume.

“Yields are decent enough with crops averaging in the region 35t-40t/ac," Phelan said.

“So, in some cases growers have been lifting up to 100t/ha. However, in some cases mechanical issues have risen at harvest, particularly within crops of bespoke fodder beet.

“The reality is that some of the beets are so large, they cannot be physically lifted out of the soil by the harvesting equipment.”

The Teagasc tillage specialist noted that, once crops of beet have been harvested, "the opportunity to get wheat into the ground follows".

“Technically, growers are planting spring wheat once we get beyond the turn of the year. However, winter wheat varieties can still be successfully established in January," he said.

Teagasc tillage conference

Teagasc is confirming that its 2026 annual tillage conference will take place on Wednesday, January 28 in the Lyrath Estate Hotel on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

“The 2026 edition of the Teagasc Crops and Returns publication will be available for the event,” said Phelan.

“Recent analysis of the margins produced on tillage farms in 2025 confirm that the figures generated are the lowest in five years.

“Meanwhile, machinery and land costs continue to increase at a mnore than significant rate.”

In addition, a series of country-wide spring tillage seminars to be hosted by Teagasc will kick off with an event in Naas on Wednesday, January 14.