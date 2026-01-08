Watch: French farmers stage dawn protest over Mercosur deal and CAP

French farmers mobilised in Paris at dawn today (Thursday, January 8) to highlight a number of concerns they have for the agriculture sector, including their opposition to the proposed EU Mercosur Trade Agreement.

The protest was organised by Coordination Rurale, a major farming union within the country.

In a social media post (translated) the union said: "Being in Paris is not an end in itself. It is proof of the determination of women and men who get up early, work hard every day, and still cannot earn a decent living from their work.

"For two years, their fundamental demands have not changed. Worse still: the situation has deteriorated further, due to the lack of responses and concrete solutions from the government.

"Today, these farmers expect swift, effective decisions that meet the challenges, so they can finally look to the future with clarity and dignity.

"The Rural Coordination remains [mobilised] and united. Without answers, their determination will remain unwavering.

Farmers with yellow hats came from across the region to demonstrate to the French Government that they feel let down and want action to support the industry.

The union has previously stated that at the European level, the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) must be "completely redesigned" to support agricultural production and protect markets, while guaranteeing farmers truly remunerative prices.

"Regarding Mercosur, the government has not provided sufficient guarantees and remains vague about the concrete progress achieved within the framework of the postponement announced in December," the union stated (translated).

"The DNC, meanwhile, remains at the heart of discussions with the government.

The farmers also want a scientific alternative to total slaughter, claiming that otherwise the trust of livestock farmers will be permanently lost.

"France must also intensify its efforts with the European Commission and its partners to change European regulations and prevent the onset of an endemic health crisis as early as next spring," it added.

A major protest is being organised in Ireland this coming Saturday (January 10) to show farmers' opposition to the EU Mercosur Trade Agreement.

The spectacle in Athlone, Co. Westmeath is expected to draw about 10,000 people and while organised by Independent Ireland MEP Ciaran Mullooly, cross party and independent support as well as myriad farming organisations will attend.

It follows news that Ireland is set to vote against the proposed trade agreement, albeit it will more or less be a symbolic gesture, as the Irish vote is not enough to swing the overall EU vote against the deal.