Tillage farmers need '25% increase' in cereal prices in 2026 - IGGG

Cereal prices in Ireland would need to increase by 25% to give tillage farmers any hope of generating realistic incomes in 2026, according to the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG).

The organisation’s Bobby Miller explained: “The question quickly becomes 'how long is a piece of string?'

“The projected 25% increase figure reflects the falls that we have seen in international grain markets over the past three years.

“But tillage farmers also know that land, fertiliser and machinery costs are also set to increase significantly again in 2026.”

Mercosur

Meanwhile, IGGG has clarified its position on the prospered free trade deal between the EU and the Mercosur group of countries in South America.

IGGG chair James Kelly commented: “I want to reiterate our position on Mercosur. We simply cannot be opposing Mercosur beef while feeding our livestock with Mercosur feedstuffs.

“We ask the question: is this not a hypocritical position for our politicians and our agricultural industry to take?"

According to IGGG, Ireland imported 750,000t of Mercosur feedstuffs in 2023 and a similar figure in 2024, much of which is genetically modified.

“This technology is banned from use in the EU," Kelly continued.

“The husbandry of the crops applied to provide the Mercosur feedstuffs includes the use chemicals banned in the EU for reasons including human health and environmental impact .

“So the question has to be asked: is the consumer aware of what's going on in the food production chain?”

Kelly added: “The government of France has said it will officially move to suspend imports of plant products that are grown with substances banned in the EU.

“The Irish government must follow suit in my opinion and support the French position in the EU.”

Mercosur protest

IGGG will be attending the Mercosur protest event in Athlone on Saturday (January 10) to show support for the farming community.

“We have been, as Irish tillage farmers, dealing with and competing with Mercosur countries for decades now. And we know the impact of same," Kelly said.

“The reality is that approximately 40% of the Irish tillage area has been lost over the past 40 years.

“The unlevel playing field is real for Irish tillage farmers.

"Irish-produced grain, pulses and oilseeds need to be prioritised by our politicians and agricultural industry."