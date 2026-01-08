Processors urged to 'stand with farmers' and attend Mercosur protest

Meat processors in Ireland are being urged to "stand united with farmers" and attend the upcoming anti-Mercosur trade deal protest.

The demonstration against the controversial trade agreement in Athlone, Co. Westmeath on Saturday (January 10) has been organised by Independent Ireland.

Organisers are expecting around 10,000 people to attend the event.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA) has said it wants factory representation present at the protest because "they have a dog in this fight too".

Mercosur a 'fundamental threat'

The chairperson of the ICMSA’s livestock committee, Michael O’Connell has said there is a "fundamental threat to the Irish beef sector presented by the Mercosur agreement".

“All the politicians need to know that farmers will be watching carefully and individually to see who has nailed their colours to the mast on behalf of Irish farming and fair play," O'Connell said.

"We want to see a unanimous ‘no’ vote and we’ll remember who sold us out.

"This is about the economic stability and potential of rural Ireland and that goes past just beef production and right across all sectors."

'Power in numbers'

O'Connell said that "without farmers, factories have nothing" and they should therefore be attending on Saturday.

"There is power in numbers and unity, and Saturday is a chance to show just that," he continued.

He said farmers have been "hearing for years from the factories about the imperative of traceability and farmer commitment to the safety of farm-to-fork" yet "not a peep out of them as the EU prepares to welcome" 99,000 tonnes of beef from Mercosur countries.

"We are calling them to stand with us farmers on Saturday and show that the industry as a whole is behind Irish farmers," O'Connell added.