Hauliers to support farmers in anti-Mercosur demonstration

The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) today (January 8) announced its support for the weekend's protest against the EU-Mercosur deal.

The demonstration against the controversial trade agreement in Athlone, Co. Westmeath on Saturday (January 10) has been organised by Independent Ireland.

Organisers are expecting around 10,000 people to attend the event.

IRHA

Saturday’s protest will take the shape of a vehicle cavalcade through Athlone before concluding with a rally.

According to IRHA president, Ger Hyland: "If the Mercosur trade agreement hurts farmers, then it hurts rural Ireland and the haulage sector".

A statement from the IRHA said hauliers "will stand in solidarity with the farming community in sending a message to government and EU institutions that Irish agricultural producers are opposed to the Mercosur deal as currently constituted".

‘Shoulder to shoulder’

“As an organisation representing the road transport sector, we stand shoulder to shoulder with Irish farmers in their legitimate efforts to protect their livelihoods, rural communities, and standards of production that have made Irish agriculture renowned internationally," Hyland said.

“Our members are integral to the national supply chain and rural economy - delivering essential goods to markets across Ireland and Europe.

"We understand the challenges faced by producers when market conditions or policy environments put local industry at a competitive disadvantage.”

The IRHA said its participation in the protest “underlines the shared concern that trade agreements must safeguard fair competition, uphold high food safety and environmental standards, and reflect the interests of Irish producers, hauliers, and wider communities”.

Mercosur

Separately, Tánaiste Simon Harris confirmed that Ireland will vote against the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement in a key vote on Friday (January 9).

In a statement, the Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader said: "The Government's position on Mercosur has always been clear: we did not support the deal in the form in which it was presented.

"Over recent weeks, the Taoiseach [Micheál Martin], Minister [for Agriculture, Food and the Marine] Martin Heydon, Minister [for Foreign Affairs and Trade] Helen McEntee, and I have been intensively engaged, working right across the system to secure the best possible outcome for Ireland," he added.