MII: Still time to ensure MEPs appreciate Mercosur concerns

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) has today (Thursday, January 8) welcomed the government's decision to reject the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement.

The Ibec sector association representing beef, pork and lamb processing members warned that if ratified the deal would open access for a further 99,000t of high value steak cuts into the EU market.

MII pointed to the "very different production standards", particularly between Brazil and the EU.

Tánaiste Simon Harris has confirmed that Ireland will vote against the controversial agreement in a key vote tomorrow.

However, it is understood that Ireland's vote will not be enough the scupper the trade deal, as it will likely have enough support from other member states to pass.

MII

Dale Crammond, director of Meat Industry Ireland said farm organisations and MII members "remain extremely frustrated with the potential ratification of this flawed agreement".

"The well-publicised differences in production, sustainability and traceability standards between the EU and the Mercosur region have once again come to light over recent days with the news that Brazilian product that had been treated with illegal substances was subject to a recall here in Ireland," he said.

In January 2025, MII estimated that the deal would result in a loss to the EU beef market of approximately €1.3 billion and a corresponding hit of up to €130 million on the Irish beef market.

MII director Dale Crammond

Crammond noted that given the inflationary pressures on the beef market over the last 12 months, the economic loss will now be considerably higher.

"Demand for steak cuts, typically representing 30% of the carcass value, has declined significantly.

"Allowing the Mercosur countries to selectively target the market with predatory pricing will further undermine returns along the supply chain.

"No adequate safeguards are in place to ensure a more balanced range of carcass cuts enters our market, and this remains a fundamental flaw of the agreement," he added.

Mercosur

Dale Crammond said that despite attempts by some "to play down the likely economic impact of the deal, MII and its members remain extremely concerned".

"Over the longer term, and following the full phase in of the agreement, the overall beef sector will experience significant shrinkage, and ultimately processing plant closures cannot be ruled out, with obvious negative consequences for the rural economy across the country.

"In view of this, we welcome the government’s decision to honour its Programme for Government commitment by signalling its intention to reject this agreement.

"Even if the member state vote goes against us, it will still need to be ratified by the EU Parliament.

"There is still time to ensure that all MEPs fully appreciate the likely impacts of this deal on the EU beef sector.

"They must reject this deal, and force negotiators back to the table to agree a better outcome for the Irish and EU beef sector. There is still time," he said.