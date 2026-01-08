Young farmers welcome €45bn 'top-up' for EU agriculture

Young farmers have welcomed the European Commission's proposal for a €45 billion "top-up" to the ringfenced Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has committed to a proposal to make a further €45 billion available in the first year (2028) of the EU's next long-term budget for farm payments.

It is understood that this is not new money but is funding reserved for the midterm review of the National and Regional Partnership Plans (NRPPs).

President von der Leyen is proposing to bring forward the availability of some of that money to 2028 for use to support farm payments.

'Interesting solution'

According to CEJA, the group representing young European farmers, this is a "concrete and interesting solution, another good step in the series of changes that need to happen".

"Young farmers are looking at the potential of the newly unlocked €45 billion, together with the amendments proposed in November, to strengthen the proposed CAP measures, such as the starter pack for young farmers," CEJA said.

"It remains true, however, that member states have the future of the policy in their hands, via the so-called NRPPs, and will be able to choose whether to make use of the possibility for their farmers."

Cohesion

In CEJA’s view, in the absence of the same "budgetary ambition" all over Europe, access to equal opportunities among European young farmers will be "undermined as soon as the NRPP logic hits the ground".

"Young farmers therefore call on the co-legislators to make use of all the possibilities, including this top-up of €45 billion and spending target of 10% for rural areas, to improve the budget available to agriculture and rural areas in a cohesive way across the EU."

According to CEJA, this would also give a "strong signal to the next generations in farming by re-establishing a minimum, guaranteed envelope for young farmers".

In light of the increasingly spreading animal diseases and falling market prices, the proposed top-up could also act as an "instrument to mitigate the tremendous impacts of such crises in the future, even if immediate action is also needed in this programming period", CEJA said.

"From this point of view, the joint efforts of agriculture ministers and the EU’s executive to unlock new measures, specifically on the front of fertiliser access and trade reciprocity, are to be acknowledged," CEJA added.

"Young farmers will be contributing to the effort and keep engaging in constructive dialogue throughout these processes."