Fight against Mercosur 'far from over' - Independent Ireland

Independent Ireland has welcomed the announcement that Ireland will oppose the EU-Mercosur trade deal but added that "the battle is far from over".

In a statement, the party noted that "the Mercosur deal has not been voted on and nothing is final until MEPs vote in Strasbourg".

The party's MEP, Ciaran Mullooly said: “This announcement proves one thing beyond doubt - people power works and pressure works.

“But let me be very clear: this deal is not dead. It has not been voted on. Nothing is done until MEPs vote in Strasbourg.”

Referring to the upcoming anti-Mercosur protest, the Midlands-North-West MEP added: “That is why it is vital that farmers and communities show their strength again this Saturday.”

A demonstration against the controversial trade agreement in Athlone, Co. Westmeath planned for Saturday (January 10) has been organised by Independent Ireland.

Organisers are expecting around 10,000 people to attend the event.

‘Momentum’

Mullooly said the Mercosur agreement “remains disastrous for farming, undermining food standards, environmental protections and the viability of family farms across Europe”.

He continued: “This is not just an Irish issue. Farmers across Europe are watching. The message from Athlone on Saturday must be loud and unmistakable - Mercosur is a bad deal and it must be stopped.

"In Strasbourg, MEPs will have the final and decisive say on whether the Mercosur Agreement is rejected or ratified.

"The 'No' momentum in the European Parliament is growing, and Irish farmers are actively mobilising and playing a central role."

Mullooly has written to the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, asking him to instruct the Irish ambassador to the EU to seek a one-month deferral of the discussion at the meeting called by the Cypriot Presidency in Brussels on Friday (January 9) so that that the Dáil and the European Parliament "can properly examine the new proposals on safeguards to the deal and the CAP changes”.

Michael Fitzmaurice

Independent Ireland agriculture spokesperson, Michael Fitzmaurice said the Irish government's announcement would not have happened without sustained pressure from farmers and rural Ireland.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said: “This didn’t come out of nowhere. It came because farmers stood up, organised, and refused to be ignored.

“But if people think the work is finished, they are mistaken. Europe needs to see that opposition to Mercosur is real, organised and growing.”

Party leader Michael Collins said the Mercosur deal “threatens Irish farming, rural jobs and food standards”.

He added: “The only language Europe understands is pressure. That’s why Saturday matters.

"A strong turnout sends a clear signal that Ireland will not accept a trade deal that sells out our farmers.”