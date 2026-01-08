AgriSearch makes new appointments to board of trustees

AgriSearch, the farmer-funded research and innovation body, has announced appointments to its board of trustees.

Dr. Keith Agnew and Cormac McKervey have been appointed to the board.

Dr. Agnew brings scientific expertise and leadership experience.

Dr. Keith Agnew

At Queen’s University he completed a PhD in animal nutrition and production.

Throughout his career, he has held prominent roles, including managing director of Dale Farm’s agri division.

A former president of the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association (NIGTA), he remains a key figure in agricultural policy and innovation.

In addition to his role at AgriSearch he was recently appointed as chief executive of Food Fortress Ltd, where he oversees an advanced food safety and contaminant monitoring programme, ensuring the integrity of millions of tonnes of animal feed.

He also leads advancements in feed efficiency and carbon reduction as a director at Fermentrics (UK) Ltd.

Cormac McKervey is head of agriculture for Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland, where he has led the bank’s agri‑sector strategy for more than two decades.

Cormac McKervey

A well‑known figure in the agri‑food sector, he draws on a diverse background, including experience as a college lecturer and farm advisor at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise.

He continues to run a small suckler enterprise on the Fermanagh–Tyrone border.

McKervey is a graduate of Queen’s University Belfast, holding qualifications in agriculture, communication and a master’s in business for agri‑food and rural enterprise.

He was awarded a Nuffield Farming Scholarship in 2001 to study 'strategic priorities for UK beef'.

Challenges ahead

AgriSearch chairman, professor Gerry Boyle said: “I would like to warmly welcome Keith and Cormac to the board of trustees and look forward to working with them.

"The Northern Ireland ruminant livestock sector is facing a time of unprecedented challenges and AgriSearch is privileged to have secured the services of two such well-qualified and experienced trustees.

“I would also like to thank Seamus McCaffrey who stood down from the board at the AGM for the invaluable contribution he made over the past nine years, including serving as chair for three years."