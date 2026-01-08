Wexford farmer elected chair of IFA Grain Committee

A Co. Wexford farmer has been elected chair of the Irish Farmers' Association's (IFA) Grain Committee.

John Murphy, a tillage and dairy farmer from Monageer, was elected following a meeting today (Thursday, January 8).

He succeeds Kieran McEvoy, who has completed a four-year term as chair.

The committee acknowledged McEvoy’s contribution and leadership during his tenure.

Following his election, Murphy said: “I am delighted to have been elected chair of the IFA Grain Committee and I look forward to working closely with the committee, farmers and sector stakeholders in the years ahead.

“Tillage farming is in the midst of a very challenging period, with incomes and confidence at an all-time low in the sector.

"I look forward to representing our grain farmers and will work hard to try and ensure Irish tillage is viable in the coming years."

Murphy will formally take up the position of chair at the 71st IFA AGM next week.

Other IFA chairs elected

New chairs have been elected for other IFA committees in recent days.

James Gallagher has been elected as the next chair of the Hill Farming Committee.

The sheep farmer from Kinlough Co. Leitrim succeeds Caillin Conneely, who has completed his four-year term as chair.

Brendan Soden will be the new chair of the association's Poultry Committee.

The layer farmer and pullet producer from from Stradone Co. Cavan previously served as vice chair.

He succeeds Nigel Sweetnam, who has completed a four-year term as chair.