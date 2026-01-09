SuperValu to cut prices on meat, dairy, fruit and vegetables

By Charles O'Donnell

SuperValu has announced that it will cut prices on a range of products, including meat, dairy, fruit and vegetables.

The retailer is cutting prices on over 500 "everyday essential" items, which it says is part of a "commitment to helping customers nationwide manage the cost of living".

According to SuperValu, customers will save €20 per week on an average shopping trolley.

The retailer is cutting prices on fruit, vegetables, dairy, meat, nappies, pet food, firelighters, tea, coffee, orange juice, parma ham, soups, bin bags, and biscuits.

Some examples of price reductions include Unsmoked Back Bacon Joint 700g, which is reduced from €4.99 to €4.39; SuperValu Irish Beef Round Steak Mince 454g, which is reduced from €4.99 to €4.49; and SuperValu Orange Net 1.5kg, which is reduced from €2.29 to €1.95.

SuperValu said it is dedicated to "delivering better value where it matters most".

"At the same time, SuperValu remain proudly committed to being 'Still Super' in every sense - delivering the highest quality food that Irish shoppers trust, offering award-winning ranges across fresh produce, expert bakers, butchers, and fishmongers, preparing fresh food in store everyday...while championing over 1,800 local suppliers at every opportunity," the retailer said.

Luke Hanlon, managing director of SuperValu, said: "Our goal is to deliver the value shoppers need, without compromising on quality, choice or the service they expect from SuperValu."

Butter price cuts

SuperValu was one of the retailers that saw cuts to prices of own-brand butter products late last year.

At the end of December, Musgrave confirmed that prices on the full range of SuperValu and Centra products would be reduced across stores nationwide, effective from Sunday, December 28.

Those reductions, worth up to 15%, would save consumers up to 60c per pack on own-brand Irish creamery butter products, including salted and unsalted options in both 227g and 454g pack sizes, Musgrave said.

This saw all SuperValu and Centra 454g own-brand butter products reduced from €3.99 to €3.39, with all 227g own-brand butter products reduced from €2.39 to €2.09.

