Agriland to livestream major anti-Mercosur meeting in Athlone

Agriland Media has confirmed that it will be livestreaming from the public meeting against the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement in Athlone, Co. Westmeath tomorrow (Saturday, January 10).

Independent Ireland, which is organising the event at the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) Athlone Campus, is expecting around 10,000 people to attend.

Tomorrow's event, which will include a vehicle convoy and a march, will be supported by farm organisations; mart; breed societies; politicians from across the political spectrum and groups such as the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA).

The event will culminate with a rally to be addressed by speakers from Independent Ireland and farm organisations, along with several MEPs and representatives from other political parties and groups.

Mercosur

Ahead of the event, Independent Ireland has issued the following information for those planning to attend, as per the An Garda Síochána traffic management plan:

Junction 12 (N6)

Gathering from 8:00a.m along the N61 Roscommon Road along the hard shoulder. First tractors to be allowed onto the bypass from 10:15a.m. Use of hard shoulder and first lane. Overtaking lane to be left open at all times. No tractor is allowed in the overtaking lane at any time.

Tractors approaching from westbound lane, come off at Exit 12 and proceed to the bypass to travel eastbound. If there is a backlog, provision can be made to put up to 200 tractors into a nearby compound and proceed to the bypass from there (less than 100m).

Junction 10 (N6)

Exit bypass at Junction 10 and turn left for Cornamaddy (N55). Turn right at Cornamaddy roundabout and head down the R916 to Garrycastle/TUS. First tractors to be reaching Junction 10 at 11:30a.m or earlier.

Walkers

Walkers should congregate at Garrycastle at 12:30p.m for the short walk to be in TUS by 1:30p.m for speeches. No walkers are allowed on the bypass or slipways at any time.

Cars will park at TUS, WPFC, Garrycastle, Cornamaddy, Blyry and Dan’s Tavern. Drivers are encouraged to arrive early.

Tractors will be parked in fields adjacent to TUS. Contingency parking, if required, will be provided at Creggan and Lissywollen. Trucks will be diverted towards industrial parks.

Buses will enter TUS via the front gate, disembark people at the designated set-down area before moving the buses off-site. Buses are encouraged to arrive early.

Others may arrive in Athlone by train or bus and use the local transport providers to reach TUS.

Independent Ireland has reminded the public that they want the assembly to be peaceful and asked those who are attending the event to cooperate fully with the directions of An Garda Síochána.

All road users, including pedestrians, are advised to obey the rules of the road at all times.

“While at the meeting venue, attendees are asked to be respectful of security personnel, stewards, and all other volunteers and persons who will be marshalling and administrating the event and to follow their instructions to ensure public safety and minimise inconvenience to the general public," a spokesperson said.

Gardaí

In a statement, An Garda Síochána asked members of the public travelling in the affected areas of the N6 Athlone tomorrow to plan their journeys during this period to ensure to leave enough time for possible traffic disruptions and to expect some localised delays.

"It is expected that there will be significant additional traffic, including slow moving vehicles, in the N6 area, from Junction 12 to Junction 10, in the morning and over the course of Saturday 10th January 2026.

"It is not intended that the N6 eastbound will be closed," a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí said they will continue to liaise with Westmeath County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to minimise disruption in the Athlone area on Saturday.

Vote

Earlier today, a majority of EU member states voted in favour of the controversial trade deal which will now go back to the European Parliament for MEPs to have their say, potentially later this month.

The only countries which voted against the deal today were: Ireland; France; Hungary; Poland and Austria. Belgium abstained.

Independent Ireland MEP Ciaran Mullooly stressed that deal must still be voted on in the EU Parliament.

"Nothing is done until MEPs vote in Strasbourg. That is why it is vital that farmers and communities show their strength this Saturday," he said.