DAERA to host awareness events for new Farm Sustainability Payment

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) will host a series of awareness events to inform farmers about the new Farming Sustainability Payment (FSP) scheme to take place over the next four weeks.
The FSP scheme, which is part of DAERA's Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP), has now replaced its predecessor, the Farm Sustainability Transition Payment.
Applications for the scheme are set to open from March 2 until June 9, 2026, with late penalties applied for applications received between May 16 and June 9.
DAERA stated that FSP "will provide a vital safety net payment for farm businesses and aims to balance support with encouraging farm businesses to manage risks."
FSP will also "introduce several key changes to support building more environmentally sustainable, efficient and resilient farm businesses," according to DAERA.
These changes include:
DAERA has announced that there will be a total of seven SAP awareness events taking place throughout Northern Ireland in the next two months, with a details of FSP and other schemes within SAP set to be discussed.
The first three events will be hosted at College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) campuses:
Following the first three, the next events will be hosted across the province:
DAERA explained that at each location, two information sessions will be held - at 2:00p.m and 7:30p.m.
After the formal presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to "speak with CAFRE advisers about how the SAP can benefit your business."
Prebooking is not required and individuals can find out more information on the Business Support area of CAFRE's website.