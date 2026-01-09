Tesco Ireland reports 5.2% increase in food sales

Tesco has reported that its Irish food sales rose by 5.2% year-on-year, driven by particularly strong growth in fresh food.

In a trading statement, the retailer said its Irish like-for-like sales over the 13 weeks to November (Q3) rose by 5%, while its Christmas sales (the 6 weeks to 3 January 3, 2026) increased by 3.8%.

The retailer said its market share in Ireland rose to 24%, marking a fourth consecutive year of market share gains over the period.

Tesco opened five new stores in the period and rolled out its same-day delivery service, Whoosh, to 18 new locations including further expansion in Dublin and launches in Cork and Galway.

The retailer also claimed 26 Blas na hÉireann (Taste of Ireland) gold medals this year.

Tesco

In the UK, Tesco reported its highest market share for over a decade, and outperformed the market on both value and volume basis.

The retailer said there was a "standout performance" in fresh food, with like-for-like sales up 6.6%, which it said reflected ongoing investments in value and quality across our ranges.

Following a strong Christmas performance, Tesco now expects to deliver full year group adjusted operating profit at the upper end of the £2.9 billion to £3.1 billion guidance range it issued in October.

The retailer continues to expect free cash flow within its medium-term guidance range of £1.4 billion to £1.8 billion.

Commenting on the results, Ken Murphy, Tesco chief executive said: "Our investments in value, quality and service drove further gains in customer satisfaction and strong growth in fresh food, contributing to our highest UK market share in over a decade".

Murphy ackowledged "competition is as intense as ever and we know value remains a priority for customers".

"We are determined to help customers make their money go further, and earlier this week expanded our Everyday Low Prices commitment to over 3,000 branded products, sitting alongside Aldi Price Match on more than 650 lines and thousands of exclusive offers through Clubcard Prices," he said.