Monaghan farmer elected chair of IFA Animal Health Committee

David Hall, a dairy and beef farmer from Newbliss, Co. Monaghan has been elected chair of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) Animal Health Committee, following a meeting yesterday (Thursday, January 8).

He succeeds TJ Maher, who has completed a four-year term as chair. The committee acknowledged Maher’s significant contribution and leadership during his tenure.

David Hall said: “I am delighted to have been elected chair of the IFA Animal Health Committee and I look forward to engaging with the committee, farmers and sector stakeholders throughout Ireland over the coming four years.

“My key priorities for the term ahead are getting TB levels back under control and reducing the enormous burden of the disease on farmers, by addressing the ceilings in the live valuation scheme and ensuring an effective wildlife control programme."

David Hall will formally take up the position of chair at the 71st IFA AGM next week.

Other elections to IFA committees

New chairs have been elected for other IFA committees in recent days.

James Gallagher has been elected as the next chair of the Hill Farming Committee.

The sheep farmer from Kinlough, Co. Leitrim succeeds Caillin Conneely, who has completed his four-year term as chair.

Brendan Soden will be the new chair of the association's Poultry Committee.

The layer farmer and pullet producer from from Stradone, Co. Cavan previously served as vice chair. He succeeds Nigel Sweetnam, who has completed a four-year term as chair.

John Murphy, a tillage and dairy farmer from Monageer, Co. Wexford was elected chair of the IFA Grain Committee. He succeeds Kieran McEvoy, who has completed a four-year term as chair.