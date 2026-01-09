More batches of infant formula recalled

Further to food alerts from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) earlier this week, additional batches of SMA Nutrition Alfamino infant formula are NOW being recalled by Nestlé.

SMA Nutrition Alfamino infant formula; pack size 400g is being recalled due to the possible presence of cereulide and recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.

Cereulide toxin is produced by the bacterium bacillus cereus. The toxin may be pre-formed in a food and is extremely heat resistant.

Consumption of foods containing cereulide toxin can lead to nausea and severe vomiting. Symptoms can appear within five hours. The duration of illness is usually six to 24 hours.

The batch codes are: 51220017Y1; expiry date: May-27 and 51430017Y1; expiry date: May-27.

Nestlé is advising its customers that have purchased any of these batches to contact them via its online form, sharing a photo of the product and the batch code or by calling its careline on 1800 931 832.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Wholesalers/distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.

Parents, guardians and caregivers are advised not to feed the implicated batches to infants or young children.

The original recall notice with batch numbers can be found by clicking here. An additional notice was also published yesterday.