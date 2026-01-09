Marks & Spencer sees significant bump in food sales for Christmas

Marks & Spencer saw a bump of almost 6% on food sales on a like-for-like basis in the final quarter of 2025.

Food sales totalled £2.7 billion accounting for 6.6% of total sales at M&S and represented a 5.6% rise year-on-year.

The bump in food sales was welcome for the company given that sales in fashion, home and beauty were down by almost 3% year-on-year, during a year that the brand experienced a significant cyber attack.

Chief executive of Marks & Spencer, Stuart Machin said: “A record number of customers shopped M&S this Christmas. From the festive food shop, to picking up party outfits and gifts, millions more trusted M&S to deliver the family Christmas.

"Food sales were strong and the business continues to outperform, hitting a new market share milestone in the period.

"We are the UK’s fastest growing grocer for families, reflecting our investment in value and core family staples, and demonstrating progress in our journey to become a shopping list retailer.

"Fashion, Home & Beauty is getting back on track as we work through the tail end of recovery. Sales overall were slightly down but online performance continued to improve as digital sales recovered," he added.

The CEO explained that the company is entering 2026 "laser focused" on its plan to reshape M&S for further growth.

In the food sector, M&S said it has more first-to-market innovation coming and further investment in quality and price.

In fashion, the company has said that its new season ranges are resonating well with customers as it doubles down on value, quality and style.

Marks & Spencer

In the lead up to Christmas, M&S said its focus was on delivering a strong seasonal offer for customers and restoring progress in its ‘Reshaping’ strategy.

Food volumes outperformed the market, and Fashion, Home & Beauty performance improved, with a return to growth online, according to the statement on the financials for the last 13 weeks of the year.

This was despite an environment marked by fragile consumer confidence and milder weather.

Food underlying sales increased 6.6%, with like-for-like sales up 5.6% and UK volume growth of 2.3%.

M&S has outperformed the market for more than three years in both value and volume, and in November market share reached 4%, a historical high, according to the company.

Strong operational execution and the sell-through of Christmas hero lines resulted in higher sales and lower markdown and waste versus the prior year.

Sales growth was underpinned by strength in core grocery categories, with innovation and quality upgrades - such as Italian ready meals, in-store bakery and deli.

In the period, M&S saw an increase in both shoppers and frequency. Value ranges, including ‘Remarksable Value’ and ‘Bigger Pack, Better Value’, grew by 20%.

New and renewal stores outperformed the rest of the business, with new locations such as Cannock and the recently extended Chiswick store in the UK exceeding expectations.

Fashion, Home & Beauty sales decreased 2.5%, with like-for-like sales down 2.9% as online sales growth was offset by store sales decline.

Performance reflected reduced high street footfall, and the long tail impact on stock data and management following the cyber incident earlier in the year, according to the company.

International sales were up 0.9% on the year as new wholesale agreements, online growth and Food franchise offset Fashion, Home & Beauty shipment phasing and India performance.

Ocado Retail sales increased 13.7%, driven by volume growth of 10.7% and order growth of 11.0%. M&S sales on Ocado.com increased by 16.3% and accounted for about 30% of total Ocado Retail sales.