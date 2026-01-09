Sinn Féin 'disappointed with government’s handling' of Mercosur

Sinn Féin MEP Kathleen Funchion has condemned the European Council’s decision to approve the Mercosur trade deal.

She warned that it is "bad for Irish farmers, the environment and public health".

Representatives of EU member states have voted in favour of adopting the EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement in a key vote today (Friday, January 9).

MEP Funchion also criticised the manner in which the European Commission "forced the deal through", saying it "threatens the rights of national parliaments".

Speaking from Kilkenny, MEP Funchion said: “I am disappointed that the deal has passed through the European Council, especially in the manner in which it has been done – without a meeting or debate among trade ministers this week.

“We know this is a bad deal for Irish farming, public health, and the environment.

"It contradicts so many other policy objectives, not least among them food security, protecting farm incomes and supporting farm succession.

“It will see Irish farmers forced into unfair competition with Mercosur ranchers who produce under far less strict regulation."

Funchion said that the so-called safeguards are "far from adequate to protect our farmers, and there have been no changes to the deal since it was announced in December 2024".

'Disappointed'

The MEP said she is also "disappointed with the government’s handling of this issue".

"The government could have played a major role in lobbying for a 'no' vote. Instead, they sat on their hands for over a year and only came to a decision the day before the final vote," she continued.

“This is not good enough from those we rely on to represent Irish interests at the European Council. This raises serious questions over the government’s approach to European policy decisions.

“The deal is not final yet. We will have a vote in the European Parliament to oppose it. There will also be a vote on challenging the deal in the Court of Justice."

Funchion said she is calling on all Irish MEPs, especially government MEPs who have previously supported Mercosur, to vote against the deal in the European Parliament.

“I would also urge anyone opposed to this deal to continue lobbying their MEPs ahead of the vote in the coming weeks," she added.