FSAI issues recall notices for ready meals

There have been food recall notices issued for PUREPOWER Nutrition meals.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued the first recall notice for specific batches of PUREPOWER Nutrition Chicken & Chorizo Paella.

This product contains milk which is not declared on the ingredients list on the affected batches, the FSAI said.

This may make the implicated batches unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of milk.

The following affected batches are being recalled: all use-by dates up to and including 17/01/2026, with a pack size of 400g.

Source: FSAI

The FSAI has also issued a recall notice for a batch of PUREPOWER Nutrition Chicken Chow Mein due to incorrect labelling.

The affected batch has a pack size of 400g and a use-by date of 15/01/2026.

The FSAI explained that the above batch is being recalled as it was mispacked with PUREPOWER Nutrition Chicken & Chorizo Paella, and therefore all labelling is incorrect.

Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale. Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.

Source: FSAI

More batches of infant formula recalled

Other alerts issued this week include for infant formula.

Further to food alerts from the FSAI earlier this week, additional batches of SMA Nutrition Alfamino infant formula are now being recalled by Nestlé.

SMA Nutrition Alfamino infant formula; pack size 400g is being recalled due to the possible presence of cereulide and recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.

Cereulide toxin is produced by the bacterium bacillus cereus. The toxin may be pre-formed in a food and is extremely heat resistant.

Consumption of foods containing cereulide toxin can lead to nausea and severe vomiting. Symptoms can appear within five hours. The duration of illness is usually six to 24 hours.

The batch codes are: 51220017Y1; expiry date: May-27 and 51430017Y1; expiry date: May-27.