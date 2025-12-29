Retailers announce price cuts to Irish butter products

A number of retailers have announced price cuts to own-brand Irish butter products.

Musgrave has confirmed that prices on the full range of SuperValu and Centra products are reduced across stores nationwide, effective from Sunday, December 28.

The reductions, worth up to 15%, will save consumers up to 60 cents per pack on own-brand Irish creamery butter products, including salted and unsalted options in both 227g and 454g pack sizes.

This will see all SuperValu and Centra 454g own-brand butter products reduce from €3.99 to €3.39, while all 227g own-brand butter products will reduce from €2.39 to €2.09.

In a statement, Musgrave said: "We understand the ongoing cost pressures facing households and remain focused on delivering value for customers.

"We continue to invest heavily in our own-brand range to ensure shoppers can access great quality products at the best possible prices."

Meanwhile, Aldi Ireland and Lidl Ireland have also announced similar price cuts.

A 454g pack of own-brand butter now costs €3.39, down from €3.99; while a 227g pack is now €2.09, down from €2.39.

Grocery costs

A recent sample survey of Irish households suggests some weekly grocery bills may have jumped by an average of €41 since 2022.

According to the research, commissioned by the HelloFresh group, some families could be spending "€2,100 more per year on groceries than in 2022".

As well as spending more on grocery bills, the latest research outlines that 65% of people surveyed have cut back on non-essential spending.

According to the HelloFresh research, 79% of people who took part in the survey feel "more anxious about household costs" than they did three years ago, with 72% spending more on food overall.

According to analysis by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), consumers will have seen a particular jump in the price of certain products over the last year or so, especially in relation to dairy products.

The national average price of full fat milk per two litres was up 11 cents in a year, while butter per pound rose by 55 cents and the average price of Irish cheddar per kg increased by 62 cents.

The cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased due to higher prices across a range of products such as meat, sugar, chocolate and confectionery, milk, cheese and eggs, and mineral waters, soft drinks, and fruit and vegetable juices.