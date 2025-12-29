'Largely dry conditions' this week but weather to turn colder - Met Éireann

High pressure is set to dominate for much of the coming week which according Met Éireann will bring "largely dry conditions for a time".

However the national meteorological service has also advised that there will be the "odd patch of drizzle at times too" and that it will turn colder.

Rainfall amounts, according to Met Éireann, have been well below normal across the country over the last seven days and this pattern is likely to continue in the week ahead.

"Precipitation amounts will be low generally, a little higher in some northern parts later in the week.

"There'll be little or no precipitation in the southeast, and with only between 2mm and 10mm in many other areas, which equates to less than 30% of normal," the meteorological service stated.

However there will be some rain, drizzle and showers later in the week, which Met Éireann has advised will "turn wintry at times, especially further north".

"Overall, mean air temperatures will range between 1 and 7°, which is between 1 and 4° below average for most, though around average in some northern parts, with a mean temperature of around 6° there.

"Mean soil temperatures will decrease," it added.

Weather outlook

Today (Monday, December 29) will be mostly cloudy and dry with just a few isolated patches of light rain and drizzle according to the national meteorological service.

There are also likely to be brighter spells over parts of Ulster and north Connacht. Temperatures will be between 3 to 7°.

By nightfall it will stay generally dry and cloudy with clearer spells further north.

However there are also likely to be isolated patches of rain and drizzle which will "mainly affect parts of the east and south". Cold, clear spells with frost will also develop in the north and west and temperatures could fall to between -2 to +2°.

"Less cold elsewhere with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6°.

"Patches of mist or fog too. Light to moderate northeast winds," Met Éireann has advised.

Tuesday

It will be a cloudy start to Tuesday morning but this is likely to clear to sunny spells in parts of the north and west.

The national meteorological service has forecast that most areas will be dry with just the odd spot of drizzle in the south and east.

It said that temperatures will range from 3° degrees in the north to 8° in the south and there will be light to moderate northeast winds.

But overall it will stay "largely settled with high pressure close by" and remain cold.

Tuesday night will also be "cold and dry" with clear spells.

However Met Éireann has warned that fog or freezing fog will develop in places too with lowest temperatures of -3 to+1°.

New Year's Eve

Wednesday is likely to start out frosty for the last day of 2025 according to the country's meteorological service.

"Fog and or freezing fog will be slow to clear but sunny spells will develop through the day and staying dry too.

"Chilly, with temperatures of just 2 to 6° in a light variable breeze," it has advised.

By nightfall outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move in although there will also be drier spells in many parts of the country.

But temperatures will drop to be between -2 to +3°.

Thursday

The first day of 2026 is likely to start off cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the north.

But Met Éireann has forecast that it will be "slightly milder" during the day.

Friday and weekend

The first week of January is likely to be see colder weather overall but thanks to high pressure nearby, many places will stay dry.

But the national meteorological service has advised that "showers may spread from the north at times with the potential for some wintry precipitation".

"Current signals indicate temperatures dropping further, and conditions becoming very cold," it added.