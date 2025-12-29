Agriland logo

2 men in their 80s die after house fire in rural Sligo

By Charles O'Donnell

Two men aged in their 80s have died after a house fire that occurred in a rural area of Co. Sligo.

Gardaí are currently investigating the incident, which occurred outside the village of Easkey on the Atlantic coast.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fire at around 11:00a.m yesterday morning (Sunday, December 28).

The two men were pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other injuries reported in relation to this incident.

Post-mortem examinations are set to take place, with gardaí saying this will determine the course of the investigation.

It is understood that foul play is not suspected at this time.

A statement from gardaí said: "At approximately 11:0a.m on Sunday, December 28, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fire that occurred at a residence near Easkey overnight.

"Two males, aged in their 80s, were pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Post-mortem examinations will take place in due course, the outcome of which will determine the course of the investigation," the garda statement added.

"The scene is currently preserved for technical examination. Investigations are ongoing," gardaí said.

Fatal Clare tractor collision

Also over this past weekend, a 16-year-old boy died in a single vehicle collision involving a tractor in Co. Clare on Saturday (December 27).

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision, which took place shortly before 2:00p.m in the afternoon.

Gardaí said: "Emergency services and gardaí responded to the single-vehicle collision involving a tractor on the R458 at Bunnahow, County Clare, north of Crusheen.

"The sole occupant of the tractor, a male in his teens (16), was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later," a garda statement added.

Gardaí said that the local coroner was notified and a post-mortem examination would be arranged.

An appeal has also been launched to ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

