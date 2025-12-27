Agriland logo

Gardaí confirm death of teenager following collision involving a tractor

By Francess McDonnell

A 16 year-old has died following a single-vehicle collision involving a tractor in County Clare today (Saturday, December 27) according to gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision which took place shortly before 2pm.

Emergency services and gardaí responded to the single-vehicle collision involving a tractor on the R458 at Bunnahow, County Clare, north of Crusheen.

Gardaí stated: "The sole occupant of the tractor, a male in his teens (16), was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later".

Gardaí

The road remains closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí have stated that the local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

An appeal has also been launched to ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

"Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R458 between Gort and Crusheen around the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available", gardaí stated.

They have also asked anyone with information to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Tributes paid to young NI farmer

Separately tributes have been paid to a young farmer from Co. Tyrone, Padraig McDonald (20) who died in a collision near Cookstown yesterday (Friday, December 26).

The committee, players and members of Loch Mhic Ruairi Naomh Treasa CLG said that while he was no longer a player "he maintained close links with the club, volunteering when called upon and continuing to give up his time for the community".

"A keen farmer, Padraig spent much of his days at hard graft, possessing a work ethic admired by all.

"A selfless individual who offered help to many without expectation of praise or credit.

"Padraig will be greatly missed by his family, friends, the club and the wider community," the club said.

