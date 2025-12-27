Tight beef supply to support higher prices into 2026 - Bord Bia

Global beef supply is expected to remain constrained into 2026 supporting higher prices, according to Bord Bia.

Speaking to Agriland on the performance of beef markets in 2025 and giving a beef market outlook for 2026, Bord Bia beef sector manager Mark Zieg said tighter supplies of cattle for processing has been a key driver behind strong rises in European deadweight beef prices during 2025.

He noted at the value of beef exports has risen significantly in 2025, with the most recent available figures showing a near 14% increase in value terms on the same period last year (January to September), to €2.4 billion.

While the value of Irish beef exports has increased, cattle throughput at Irish meat plants is estimated to have decreased by 180,000 head for the full year, with export volumes declining by 5% in the first nine months of the year.

The Bord Bia beef sector manager said: "Some of the decline in overall cattle throughput has been offset by an increase in average carcass-weights for all categories of cattle, particularly in the second half of the year."

Beef price

He said that the average EU young bull price increased by 25% to €6.44/kg during 2025, with the Irish 'R3' steer prices averaging €7.10/kg, a 37% improvement year-on-year.

The European Commission estimates that EU beef consumption decreased by 0.9% during 2025, while beef imports increased by 5%.

2026 beef market outlook

EU beef production is projected to decline by a further 1% in 2026, according to the European Commission.

Bord Bia has said this trend is set to sustain import needs across the trading bloc for the year.

In the UK, a declining production outlook is also expected to sustain a firm import demand for beef in the year ahead.

Global beef supply overall is expected to remain constrained, supporting higher prices.

Higher consumer beef prices

Higher prices for consumers have had some negative impact on beef demand across Europe during 2025, particularly in the latter months of the year, with consumers opting for more versatile cuts of beef in place of steak cuts, according to Zieg.

He said: "While this may exert some downward pressure on prices as we move into 2026, consumers’ continued preference for beef is likely to provide some stability to the European beef market."

"The persistent tightness in EU beef supplies, together with resilient consumer demand, should support a fairly positive market outlook for Irish beef in 2026."