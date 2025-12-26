Many solo farmers will not take a Christmas break - survey

A new survey has found a stark difference among farmers on whether they feel able to take a break over Christmas.

The findings come from a farm work survey undertaken as part of Irish Rural Link’s Farm Safety Community Champions project.

They indicate the rate at which farmers support one another and how family remains the main source of relief work.

When asked if they felt they could ‘take a break’, a total of 78% of respondents indicated they could; however, when pushed on whether they do take a break, the comments varied.

Many highlighted how important taking time away is, but actually leaving the farm proved highly contentious, with many citing the main reason as not being able to trust anyone with the farm or insurance concerns.

The issue of loneliness and isolation in farming communities was also apparent, as many of those surveyed spoke out regarding their own personal situations.

Isolation

When asked if they had help on the farm, 77% replied ‘yes’, with 58% of those relying on family, and another 6% relying on neighbours and contractors.

Of the farmers who work alone, 37% feel they cannot take a break, while 15% admitted that even when they have help, they still do not take a break due to feeling anxious about being away from the farm.

Reasons for lack of help are varied, and many respondents offered opinions and thoughts on the situation, including:

“I don't trust my farm with anyone”;

“Can't afford to pay someone”;

“Yes [to planning for a break], but there is always something to do or go wrong when away”;

“Too much going on, have to be around”;

“Cattle to be fed daily, cannot take break”;

“Already work two jobs, so time is scarce. Paperwork causes havoc on mental health”;

“Labour is such a huge problem”.

Oliver Mulry, who runs a small suckler beef farm in north Co. Galway, told Agriland he’s “lucky to have family to cover”.

However, he added: “I know a lot of people that aren’t lucky enough to have that situation

“It’s a constant no-break [for them] over Christmas.

“They don’t get Christmas off from the farm as well. Many work other jobs.”

John Murphy, part-time dry stock former in Cork said: "It’s definitely difficult to find help if you don’t have family members to help.

"It’s an issue getting good relief milkers. And it discourages you from taking time off if you didn’t have someone you can trust."

Farmer’s Haggart

Nearly 300 farmers were surveyed over the course of the three-month Farm Safety Community Champions project at various locations, including marts, agricultural shows, and community events.

The Farm Safety Community Champions project ran from August to November and was funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine following a funding call issued in the summer.

The Irish Rural Link Farm Safety Community Champions

A secondary output of the project was to ascertain the need and potential for a farmer’s network, named ‘The Farmer’s Haggart’, to promote a return to shared work practices and safety while at the same time addressing the spate of loneliness and rural isolation in the sector.

Seamus Boland of the Irish Rural Link said: “Many farmers have expressed a need for such a network where they can meet off the farm and just enjoy a social connection of shared interests with their peers.

“This is where something like a Farmer’s Haggart network can deliver such a positive impact in our rural communities.”

John Murphy added: "One thing I like about the Haggart is that it’s a social hub for farmers to meet each other, look out for each other and socialise together."

The Killererin Haggart

Owen Mulry, the suckler beef farmer from Co. Galway said: “I attended the initial kick-off meeting in Killererin group in Galway.

“It was great to hear people’s voices of areas of concern for people.

“There were great ideas shared.”

These ideas include inviting guest speakers to advise on potentially stressful times for farmers, such as inspections or outbreaks of TB.

“It’s not just about work - it’s a social gateway for people,” he added.

“A social network is very important to address rural isolation.

“I think it’s never been more relevant.”

Agriland examined the work and impact of these haggarts in more detail last month.

In all, over 1,200 farmers were directly impacted by the 12-week Farm Safety Community Champions project, with eight community groups expressing an interest in establishing their own Farmer’s Haggart.