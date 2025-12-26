Kerry County Council driving 'be safe, be seen' campaign locally

A notable increase in the number of people using the roads at times of low light and in the dark without wearing any visible or luminous items like a high-visibility vest or an armband has been reported by Kerry County Council.

To help raise awareness about the issue and to improve road safety and visibility among road users, the local authority has been issuing high visibility vests to road users in rural parts of the county.

Recently, the council distributed vests to locals at Ballymacelligott.

Road user visibility

Kerry County Council road safety officer, Declan Keogh, said it was worrying to note an increase in reports of people not being visible on the road while out walking, cycling or on scooters.

He said: "A motorist may come upon a pedestrian, a cyclist, or a scooter at the last second, and that's when it's too late to react and avoid a tragedy.

Image source: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.

"I would appeal to anyone using the road to make yourself visible to motorists by wearing high visibility clothing.

"Being visible on the road is essential to ensure the safety of vulnerable road users and motorists alike.

"By wearing a simple ‘high visibility’ vest, an armband or even carrying a torch while walking can make all the difference and will help save lives."

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is working with Kerry County Council to promote road safety in a bid to reduce road accidents and fatalities by encouraging all road users - especially vulnerable ones - to be as visible as possible, particularly in low-light conditions and during the darker winter months.

The council received a supply of high visibility vests from the RSA, which will be distributed to road users in rural areas to promote a road safety message.