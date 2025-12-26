Letter to the editor: Value food? Then value producers - UFU

As another year draws to a close, it is a natural time to pause, reflect, and take stock. The past 12 months have tested Northern Ireland’s farming community like few others in recent memory.

From policy uncertainty and votes of no confidence to disease risks and difficult market conditions, the challenges have come thick and fast. Yet, through it all, what continues to shine is the resilience, determination, and quiet strength of our farm families.

For our members, Agricultural Property Relief (APR) is not a technical detail or a tax break; it is fundamental to the survival of the family farm and the successful transition of land from one generation to the next.

Any move to weaken it risks undermining succession, rural communities, and long-term food security. When added to the weight of TB, environmental legislation, and regulatory hurdles, it is understandable that morale has been tested.

What keeps our industry going is a deep pride in producing safe, high-quality food, a commitment to the land, and a firm belief that farming has a bright future in Northern Ireland.

Farm families remain the backbone of Northern Ireland’s £6 billion agri-food industry, feeding over 10 million people and producing 20% of the UK’s indigenous food. We need genuine government recognition that food security is national security; this rhetoric must be backed by investment.

The UK’s self-sufficiency remains stagnant at around 60%. This is simply not good enough. We must reverse the decline in domestic production and ensure government policy supports farmers in delivering nutritious, home-grown food.

A country that values food must value the people who produce it.

UFU education

Education remains a cornerstone of our mission. Through initiatives like the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, our schools' competitions, and Twinkl NI resources, we are inspiring the next generation.

Every child should understand the journey from farm to fork, and we intend to expand this engagement even further in 2026.

The confirmation of bluetongue virus, alongside the ongoing threats of avian influenza and bovine TB, reminds us how vulnerable our sector is.

These threats reinforce the need for science-led decisions that protect animal health without ignoring the practical realities of farming.

Furthermore, we remain vigilant regarding trade standards. The recent recall of Brazilian beef containing banned hormones highlights the risks of undercutting local producers.

Northern Ireland farmers operate to the highest safety and welfare standards in the world; we will continue to lobby against any policy that allows lower-standard imports to compromise consumer trust.

There is progress to build upon. The ring-fencing of the farm support budget has provided stability, and we look forward to the 2026 capital grant programme to help farms invest in efficiency.

As we look ahead, the UFU begins a new chapter. In March, we bid a grateful farewell to CEO Wesley Aston after 34 years of dedicated service, and we welcome Conall Donnelly to the role.

The UFU is proud to stand alongside you. To every farm family reading this, thank you. Thank you for the early mornings, the long days, and the commitment you show not just to your businesses, but to your communities and to feeding the nation.

Farming here is more than a livelihood; it is a way of life. As we move into the New Year, we do so together, proud of what we do and hopeful for what lies ahead.

From UFU president, William Irvine