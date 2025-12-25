Watch: Happy Christmas from the Agriland Team

Another year has flown by; where on earth did those 12 months go?

I'm not sure if it's the lack of definitive seasons of weather anymore, but months seem to be disappearing in the blink of an eye and before you know it, spring calving and planting will be upon us once again.

It has been a big year for agriculture, not just in Ireland but across the world.

With the swearing in of Donald Trump as President of the United States again at the start of this year, the status quo has certainly shifted and a new world has become the norm.

Countries have become more nationalistic and economies have become more competitive, and the word tariff is being thrown around now as if the globe is involved in the biggest game of chess you could imagine.

Take for instance the Mercosur/EU trade deal. The EU wants to be able to sell products, predominantly cars, to markets other than the US and China to ensure it remains relevant and competitive as a trading bloc.

The South American countries want to get more product into Europe.

But what does more of that South American product mean for the existing EU product already in the market? Farmers in Ireland, France and even Italy would argue it means a major negative impact.

But is the EU willing to sacrifice some lambs to save the flock?

January 2026 should make the progress of the deal more apparent, but hearing through EU contacts about the way European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen operates, she is not one to be driven off course very often when she has a goal in mind.

Nitrates decision and other aspects of 2025

However, there was some positive news for Irish dairy farmers from Brussels this year, with the approval of an extension of Ireland's nitrates derogation for a further three years.

It's contingent, of course, on water quality improving, which I do not think anyone would argue against, but at least it gives some farmers who are right on the limit of stocking rates a little bit of breathing space.

The National Ploughing Championships are also another bright light of the farming calendar, and this year's weather behaved itself enough to see thousands walk through the gates of the Screggan, Co. Offaly site.

Agriland was proud to partner this year with our friends at Newstalk to ensure not just the farming community but the wider general public were completely up to speed on every single move at Europe's largest outdoor agricultural event and wonderful to see the charge still being led by the inimitable Anna May McHugh.

This past year also saw strong beef prices for the most part and with global demand set to continue to grow and a decrease in production, there are some markers to have optimism.

But that is not to say that the threat of animal diseases such as bluetongue, foot-and-mouth, and avian influenza are not a constant worry for livestock farmers and poultry keepers and TB is an ever consistent fear for any farm.

Milk price seems to be on a downward trend as we approach year end, and with the net margin per litre expected to dip to 11.5c/L in 2026, according to Teagasc, it makes investment for dairy farmers - at least in the short-term - a precarious consideration.

But Irish dairy has always held its own on international markets and with processors and farmers diversifying regularly, there is also optimism for the sector.

Farm safety

Farm safety and wellbeing are two really important issues to reflect on at this time of year.

There are families who will struggle with grief this Christmas with a loved one missing from around the kitchen table.

It's painful to lose a loved one for any reason and their absence can be acute at Christmas, but it is extraordinarily painful to lose them in an unexpected tragic manner.

That's why Agriland was so proud to work with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) this year on a very special video and article series to highlight awareness around farm safety.

We had the privilege of speaking to families and survivors of a farm accident to hear their stories about how easily the ordinary can turn to tragedy in the blink of a eye.

The incredibly moving and thought-provoking videos brought it home to each and every one of us how quickly life can change and taking a moment to look after ourselves, for our family, for our future, could be the moment that changes everything.

The same goes for our mental health. Farming is wonderful, but sometimes isolating and working in an industry with so much income volatility on an ongoing basis would test the hardest of minds and hearts, so look after yourself, look after one another.

Gone are the days where we grin and bear it for fear of 'what the neighbours might think', talk it out.

A problem shared is a problem halved, and you'd be surprised how many of the 'neighbours' are feeling the same way too.

Agriland

2026 will be an exciting year for Agriland. We want to bring you even more of want to love to read, view and listen to.

The podcast 'It Started with Slurry' with Eoin Lynch and Breifne O'Brien proved a hit with not just the younger generations but everyone from six to 96 and the ever popular 'The Farming Week' and 'AgriFocus' podcasts will ensure you are 100% up to speed with everything happening in the sector when you're chatting around the mart ring, or enjoying a fizzy drink on a high stool of a Friday evening.

Also, as a woman in agriculture herself, I'm excited that 2026 will be the year of 'Women in Agriculture' and we can't wait to shine a light on the sometimes hidden work of so many of our mothers, sisters, aunts, and daughters and grannies on a farm and the innovation so many are bringing the sector on a daily basis.

In 2025, we were bowled over by the sheer volume of engagement we've had from you, our audience, in supporting us as an independent, accessible source of farming and rural news on a daily basis, 365 days a year.

Thank you, our loyal and growing audience, thanks also to the thriving agri-businesses which support us, and thanks to the Agriland gang for always going above and beyond to get the news to you in as informative and objective a manner as they can.

Wishing you all a safe, healthy and happy Christmas and all the best for the New Year.

Tabhair aire agus beannacht.

Stella Meehan

Editor