Pupils draw on art for calendar safety messages

Twelve primary school pupils from across Northern Ireland were celebrated after their winning artwork was transformed into a calendar.

The drawings and illustrations by the students, aged 6-11, were chosen from thousands of entries to be featured in the latest ‘Avoid harm on the farm’ calendar from the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI).

The competition challenged pupils to visually interpret critical farm safety messages, including the dangers of working at heights; staying safe around slurry; carrying a phone if working alone; and not using the farm as a playground.

Speaking during a special event to launch the calendar, HSENI chief executive, Robert Kidd said it was a difficult job picking the 12 winners as the quality of the entries was outstanding.

He said: “It’s inspiring to see so many children grasp the seriousness of safety issues on our farms and then visually express the dangers and risks with these very meaningful pictures.

!They have been able to transform key safety measures into very simple and impactful visual actions.

"It is vital that we continue to engage with children from an early age to educate them and their farming families on how to minimise risks and prevent accidents.

"I believe this year’s calendar delivers those serious farm safety messages in a fun, engaging and straightforward way.”

The 12 winners are:

January: James Moran (6) Moat PS, Co Fermanagh;

James Moran (6) Moat PS, Co Fermanagh; February: Cal Fallis (10), Irvinestown PS, Co Fermanagh;

Cal Fallis (10), Irvinestown PS, Co Fermanagh; March: Kyler Brown, Lisanally Special School, Co. Armagh;

Kyler Brown, Lisanally Special School, Co. Armagh; April: Arón Birkett, (11) Mary Queen of Peace PS, Co. Antrim;

Arón Birkett, (11) Mary Queen of Peace PS, Co. Antrim; May: Ellie Doyle (7) Grange PS, Co. Down;

Ellie Doyle (7) Grange PS, Co. Down; June: Travis Clarke, Lisanally Special School, Co. Armagh;

Travis Clarke, Lisanally Special School, Co. Armagh; July: Georgia McElwaine (10) Moat PS, Co. Fermanagh;

Georgia McElwaine (10) Moat PS, Co. Fermanagh; August: Niamh McGovern (6) St Martin’s PS, Co. Fermanagh;

Niamh McGovern (6) St Martin’s PS, Co. Fermanagh; September: Katie Mulrone (6) St Martin’s PS, Co. Fermanagh;

Katie Mulrone (6) St Martin’s PS, Co. Fermanagh; October: Meaghan Bannon (7) St Joseph’s PS, Co. Fermanagh;

Meaghan Bannon (7) St Joseph’s PS, Co. Fermanagh; November: Katie Murray (10), Mary Queen of Peace PS, Co. Antrim;

Katie Murray (10), Mary Queen of Peace PS, Co. Antrim; December: Harry Moffitt, Florencecourt PS, Co. Fermanagh.

David Lowe, HSENI agri principal inspector; Robert Kidd, chief executive HSENI; Arón Birkett, Mary Queen of Peace PS, Martinstown; Katie Murray, Mary Queen of Peace PS, Martinstown at the launch of the HSENI ‘Avoid harm on the farm’ child farm safety calendar 2026

The competition was launched in June this year and was open to rural primary school pupils from foundation, key stage 1, and key stage 2, and pupils from special schools in Northern Ireland.

All the winners received £50 gift vouchers from Yellow Wellies’ Farm Safety Foundation.

Yellow Wellies manager, Stephanie Berkeley said: “The Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) were delighted to support the ‘Avoid harm on the farm’ calendar competition this year.

“We were truly impressed by the creativity and thoughtfulness shown by those who took the time to enter.

"Their passion for farm safety shone through every design and these images will take pride of place in kitchens across the land all year, reminding us that together, we can grow safer farmers and safer farms,” she added.