Pupils draw on art for calendar safety messages

Twelve primary school pupils from across Northern Ireland were celebrated after their winning artwork was transformed into a calendar.
The drawings and illustrations by the students, aged 6-11, were chosen from thousands of entries to be featured in the latest ‘Avoid harm on the farm’ calendar from the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI).
The competition challenged pupils to visually interpret critical farm safety messages, including the dangers of working at heights; staying safe around slurry; carrying a phone if working alone; and not using the farm as a playground.
Speaking during a special event to launch the calendar, HSENI chief executive, Robert Kidd said it was a difficult job picking the 12 winners as the quality of the entries was outstanding.
He said: “It’s inspiring to see so many children grasp the seriousness of safety issues on our farms and then visually express the dangers and risks with these very meaningful pictures.
!They have been able to transform key safety measures into very simple and impactful visual actions.
"I believe this year’s calendar delivers those serious farm safety messages in a fun, engaging and straightforward way.”
The 12 winners are:
The competition was launched in June this year and was open to rural primary school pupils from foundation, key stage 1, and key stage 2, and pupils from special schools in Northern Ireland.
All the winners received £50 gift vouchers from Yellow Wellies’ Farm Safety Foundation.
Yellow Wellies manager, Stephanie Berkeley said: “The Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) were delighted to support the ‘Avoid harm on the farm’ calendar competition this year.
“We were truly impressed by the creativity and thoughtfulness shown by those who took the time to enter.
"Their passion for farm safety shone through every design and these images will take pride of place in kitchens across the land all year, reminding us that together, we can grow safer farmers and safer farms,” she added.