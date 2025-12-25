Minding your mental health during Christmas

Turn2Me, a national mental health charity, is hosting a series of free online support groups to help those who find the Christmas period difficult.

The charity said that the festive season can be challenging for many people due to loneliness; family conflict; bereavement; financial pressure; and heightened emotional stress.

Turn2Me said it is important for people who are struggling at this time of year to remember that they are not alone.

If you are feeling weighed down, disconnected, or struggling to find balance, the charity said reaching out for help can make all the difference.

Christmas

The Christmas period is consistently the busiest time of year for Turn2Me, with a significant increase in people seeking mental health support.

In response to this demand, Turn2Me will host daily themed support groups from today (Christmas Day) to New Year's Day (January 1), ensuring people across Ireland have continuous access to professional, compassionate mental health support.

These sessions provide a safe, anonymous, and confidential space where you can find the support you need.

The Christmas support group schedule, all of which begin at 12:00p.m, is as follows:

December 25: Christmas blues;

December 26: Family issues;

December 27: Bereavement;

December 28: Family issues;

December 29: Bereavement;

December 30: How to manage anxiety;

December 31: Feeling alone;

January 1: Feeling down.

All of the groups are free, confidential, and run by mental health professionals.

Fiona O’Malley, Turn2Me chief executive, said the organisation prepares every year for a substantial increase in service usage during December and early January.

“Christmas can be an incredibly difficult time for many people," she said.

"While it’s often portrayed as joyful and carefree, the reality is that it’s one of the toughest periods for those experiencing loneliness, grief, family conflict, or financial strain.

"We want people to know that they’re not alone, and that Turn2Me will be here for them every single day of the festive season, including Christmas Day,” she added.

Mental health

In addition to the support groups, Turn2Me continues to offer up to six free one-to-one counselling sessions for anyone over the age of 18 living in Ireland.

The charity also has a free meditation programme, and a free ‘thought catcher’ online mood diary service.

“Our goal is to make mental health support accessible, immediate, and stigma-free.

"Christmas can intensify emotions, and reaching out for help is a sign of strength.

"Whether someone is struggling with grief, feeling overwhelmed by family pressures, or simply feeling low, we encourage them to join our support groups or access our counselling services," O’Malley said.

Turn2Me’s services are available nationwide at www.turn2me.ie.