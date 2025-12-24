Well-managed forests will contribute to flood mitigation - Healy-Rae

Well-managed and maintained forests will "contribute to flood mitigation", Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae has said.

He stressed that forestry plantations that are well-managed "do not contribute" to flooding, and his department "sets standards around afforestation, felling and replanting".

"Drainage and the management of water and water quality is a key consideration in these standards," Minister Healy-Rae said.

"My department ensures standards are met through inspection processes related to licensed forestry activity and responding to reported incidence of non-compliance."

Drainage

The minister said that drainage is often required to grow a healthy, thriving forest.

"Many new forests are planted without new drains and for new forests where drains are required, these new drains are not connected directly to rivers or streams," he explained.

"These drains will stop some distance from a river or stream thereby slowing the flow of water from the forest and mitigating against downstream flooding."

The minister said that planting woodlands as a flood mitigation measure is often referred to as a nature-based solution.

"My department has afforestation schemes specific to promoting water quality and addressing water-related issues," he said.

"The forest canopy will generally reduce the amount of water reaching rivers and streams and can help regulate surface run-off during periods of heavy rain.

"When the forest canopy is removed at clearfell stage, conditions of felling licences granted by my department such as sediment traps and attenuation areas are utilised to slow the flow of water and protect watercourses."

Water protection

He added that the department has introduced a Climate Resilient Reforestation scheme.

"This scheme funds the creation of areas for biodiversity and water protection, with associated measures including drain-blocking, slow-water damming and the planting of widely-spaced groups of native broadleaves at reforestation stage," Minister Healy-Rae said.

"These measures have a positive impact on both flood mitigation and water quality."