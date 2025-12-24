Watch: Catch up at the mart - 'The cattle have to be fed on Christmas Day'

Good weather, good yields and strong prices on many fronts mean many farmers in the run up to Christmas Day are looking back on 2025 as not a bad year overall.

Agriland caught up with some farmers as marts get ready to wind down for the Christmas period to get their thoughts on how the year treated them and their familes.

Many at the mart thought prices were higher than any other year although "store cattle were dearer to buy in the back end, but in all it was a very good year".

One farmer told us that it was "a wonderful year for grass growth" but there was a bit more expensive overall than last year.

"At the end of the year there was plenty of good profit, when you paid for meal and pay for grass fertiliser it was okay," he said.

Although the general consensus at the mart on that particular day that "it wasn't too bad" in 2025 for farming, it was not all plain sailing either.

Farm families battled daily pressures not just from rising costs and red tape but also from the uncertainity facing the sector.

However the Teagasc review of 2025 has highlighed that “favourable weather and generally positive market price developments” delivered strong returns for farmers this year.

It has estimated that the average farm income in 2025, will be up by 33% to almost €49,400 - largely driven by the increase in beef related income on both dairy and drystock farms.

But cereal prices during the last year have not delivered for farmers and that has been a constant topic of conversation at the mart.

"Good year weather wise for cereals but bad year for price - price poor and still poor," one farmer told Agriland.

Christmas Day

While most people are getting ready to take it easier for a few days over the Christmas period it will be business as usual for farmers.

"Cattle have to be fed Christmas Day just the same.

"But all the family will be in - the family is everything," one farmer told us.

But as many can relate to there will still be jobs to be done.

"I've no plans for Christmas - it's seven days a week," said another.