Agriland logo

Department looking to hire archaeologists for Forest Service

By Charles O'Donnell

Share this article

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is looking to take on archaeologists to work in its Forest Service.

The department currently has two immediate vacancies for the post of archaeologist. These posts will be located in Dublin.

The successful candidates will be attached to the department’s Forest Service and will be responsible for providing advice on the protection of archaeological heritage in forestry development in Ireland.

The principal duties of these archaeologists will be to assess initial afforestation or forest road development proposals, or felling licence applications, where they have the potential to impact on archaeological sites, monuments or features; and to provide advice and recommendations in respect of the protection of those archaeological sites.

This will involve carrying out site inspections in connection with imposed archaeological conditions to ensure adherence to conditions, and ensuring proper archaeological standards are being applied.

The roles will also involve preparing and delivering internal and external training courses, or assisting in delivering them.

Applications must be submitted online no later than 12:00p.m on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Candidates for these roles must, on or before January 7, 2026 hold a minimum of a Level 8 qualification in archaeology; or a qualification that is acceptable to the department as at least equivalent.

Other requirements include at least three years’ satisfactory working experience as a professional archaeologist, including assessing and evaluating archaeological sites and archaeological excavation, such experience having been gained after attaining their Level 8 qualification and not including time spent in post-graduate study.

Following an assessment process, candidates who achieve the qualifying standard will be placed on an order of merit and assigned to fill vacancies as they arise.

While it is anticipated that only two appointments will be made as a result of this competition, the order of merit remains in force for a period of up to two years from the date of the first appointment or until exhausted, and will be used to fill further vacancies, if any, that may arise during that period.

Related Stories

Topics

Share this article

More Stories

NDC Farmer Ambassador Series: 'We have to break any barrier between farming and public'

Series

NDC Farmer Ambassador Series: 'We have to break any barrier between farming and public'

DAFM: Possible 'force majeure' consideration for TB farms in TAMS

Beef

DAFM: Possible 'force majeure' consideration for TB farms in TAMS

Irish dairy’s green advantage

Irish dairy’s green advantage

What are the new conditions of the extended nitrates derogation?

Dairy

What are the new conditions of the extended nitrates derogation?

Rural focus revisit: A look back at some of the 2025 focus stories

Beef

Rural focus revisit: A look back at some of the 2025 focus stories

Fendt's latest take on autonomy has hybrid drive

Machinery

Fendt's latest take on autonomy has hybrid drive

Watch: Irish grain growers deliver a message from Santa

Tillage

Watch: Irish grain growers deliver a message from Santa

Inheritance tax relief increase 'step in right direction for farm families' - UFU

Agri-Business

Inheritance tax relief increase 'step in right direction for farm families' - UFU

267 applications for Organic Farming Scheme

Schemes

267 applications for Organic Farming Scheme