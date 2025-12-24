Rural focus revisit: A look back at some of the 2025 focus stories

As part of the rural focus revisit series, which will run over the Christmas and New Year period, Agriland will revisit just some of the many personnel involved at different levels of the beef and sheep sectors who featured on our coverage this year.

These stories feature farms of various sizes, from across Ireland and further afield and highlight just some of the people involved in the different aspects of cattle and sheep breeding, rearing, finishing, and processing.

The eight rural focus revisit articles that will be appearing over the Christmas are as follows:

State of the art' beef farm in Cavan hosts open day;

Building a brand-new 150,000 head beef feedlot in Nebraska;

Watch: Managing a self-build and buying calves with no up-front payment;

Video: Young sheep farmers visit world's largest fresh-food market;

Video: Irish beef cattle producing key ingredient for new skincare range;

Why this farmer believes the best cattle in Ireland are in the west

Listen: 5th quarter 'one of the biggest losses in the Irish diet'

Watch: The rise of the Cooley Sheep Breeders - 24 years since the cull

Every year, Agriland travels to farms located all across the country and further afield to meet the people who run these businesses, hear their story and share it with our audience.

Unfortunately, we could not include all of our focus articles in this series.

However, all of the Beef Focus articles are available by clicking here, while a quick search online will identify other farms and industry personnel that have featured on Agriland in the past.

While 2025 has been a largely positive year for the Irish beef industry, as always, there are challenges on the horizon with having enough young, talented people working in every aspect of the beef industry to solve these problems being, arguably, one of the key problems facing the sector.

Beef farmers across Ireland who enjoy reading the farmer and industry personnel profiles and would like to feature in one can contact: [email protected].

Finally, myself, Breifne O’Brien, and all of the team at Agriland would like to wish all of our readers a very happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year for 2026.